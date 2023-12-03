Terry McFlynn. Photo / Getty Images.

Auckland’s new A-League club has filled one of its key roles, with A-League winner Terry McFlynn appointed as its director of football as it builds towards its inaugural 2024/25 season.

McFlynn will oversee AKL Football 24′s club’s player and coach recruitment for the men’s, women’s, and academy teams, football operations and sports science.

Originally from Northern Ireland, McFlynn started his football journey as a youth player at Queens Park Rangers in the English top division. He joined Sydney FC in 2005 and played 214 times across all competitions. He retired from football in 2014 having captained Sydney FC for four seasons, won two Premierships and one Championship.

Post retirement, McFlynn stayed at Sydney FC as part of the football department. In 2016 he was appointed general manager of football and oversaw one of the club’s most successful periods on the pitch, winning two A-League Championships, an Australian Cup and negotiated the club’s highest ever player transfer fee.

He departed Sydney FC in 2019, ending 14 successful years at the club. Prior to joining AKL Football 24, McFlynn acted as a Fifa licensed player and coach agent based in Perth. He has a UEFA A licence and a masters of coach education from Sydney University.

“Terry really impressed us from the first time we spoke to him,” said AKL Football 24 owner, Bill Foley.

“His knowledge of the A-Leagues players in New Zealand and Australia and his passion for developing youth players really shone through.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve talked with Terry about how we can develop a club that not only challenges on the pitch, but also creates a pathway for young players to succeed both locally and through our multi-club ownership in the European leagues.

He wants to play an exciting style of football that the fans will love, and we are confident he will build a team that will bring us success.”

McFlynn said he was proud and humbled to be allowed to build a team in Auckland.

“We are going to start by embedding ourselves in the local football community in Auckland and as we build the mMen’s team for the 2024/25 season, we will take everyone along with us on the journey.

“Our plan is to play a high energy, attacking style of football that entertains our fans and challenges for silverware. This is just the start of a very exciting chapter for football in Auckland and I can’t wait for the first match in October 2024.”

AKL Football 24 was announced as an A Leagues expansion team November 21, with the official name to be announced. It is the latest organisation in Foley’s growing sports portfolio, which also includes AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and a significant investment in FC Lorient of France’s Ligue 1. Foley’s first sports endeavour, the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, captured the Stanley Cup in 2023 in their sixth season.