Sport|Rugby

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... The All Blacks

4 minutes to read

Ian Foster, preparing his team to "smash" the Pumas. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

IAN FOSTER

It is what it is but it also it isn't what it isn't and what it isn't is that it's not my fault.

We're all hurting. You should see the state of

