'Step backwards': Questions remain for Commonwealth Games parents

Bismah Maroof of Pakistan, her daughter Fatima and mother arrive ahead of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan. Photo / Getty Images.

With the Commonwealth Games fast approaching, questions still remain around whether children will be allowed in the village with their athlete parents.

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof's won't be able to have her daughter stay with her in the games village, and will instead stay in a nearby hotel, after Games with organisers refused to accommodate places for her baby daughter and a caregiver in the village.

Heath Mills, chairman of the Federation of International Cricketers' Association, is disappointed to hear of the news surrounding Bismah.

"It's something we need to raise with the ICC pretty quickly. We've worked hard in our sport to make it possible for mums to continue to compete at the international level whilst at the same time being able to take care of their children.

"This would be a step backwards."

In recent years, New Zealand Cricket and Netball New Zealand have enabled babies and caregivers to travel with their mothers and the team for support and to keep things as normal as possible.

Although the New Zealand netball and cricket teams headed to Birmingham haven't been finalised, it may become a hurdle for those wanting to take their children. Commonwealth Games organisers in Birmingham have not responded to Herald queries regarding rules about taking babies into the village.

White Ferns all rounder Amy Satterthwaite and bowler Lea Tahuhu have taken their two-year-old daughter Grace with them on tour; their male counterparts have also travelled with young children.

New Zealand Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock said its policy is to enable its cricketing mums to travel with and support and provide their babies and young children while on tour.

"We believe this is the right position in that it removes barriers to participation, and contributes to not only better life balance and athlete well-being, but to improved athlete performance."

Silver Ferns defenders Kayla Johnson and Phoenix Karaka took their babies with them to London's Quad Series in January. The side's captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has recently returned to the sport after having her second child.

At the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Dame Valerie Adams took her daughter Kimoana, winning silver in the women's shot put. She and her daughter stayed in different accommodation rather than the village, and were supported by the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) to do so.

The NZOC is open to bringing children to the Games starting in late July. A spokesperson says there are athletes with young families working towards selection.

"In the past, athletes have brought children to the Commonwealth Games along with caregivers. As selections are progressed the NZOC will work with member sports on specific provisions for athletes travelling with young children.