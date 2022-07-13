‘Bulls***’: Andrew Johns stunned viewers with an unprovoked swipe at his Queensland colleagues Video / Channel 9

They say misery loves company.

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has stunned viewers with an apparently petulant outburst following NSW's loss to Queensland in the epic State of Origin series decider on Wednesday night.

Johns was in a mood during a segment more than half an hour after the game ended and was not shy about showing his frustrations when in front of the camera inside a rocking Suncorp Stadium that was still full of Queensland supporters.

Johns was clearly heartbroken following Queensland's 22-12 win — a match that had everything from a wild finish to punch-ups and early KO carnage.

Johns was at the Channel 9 broadcast desk alongside Maroons legends Cameron Smith and Paul Vautin when host James Bracey said to him: "Where did that (the biff) come from?"

Johns gave nothing back, other than to say, "Well, it's no tomorrow."

Bracey replied: "It was a hard watch out there for you tonight wasn't it?"

Andrew Johns was ice cold. Photo / Channel 9

A question from Vautin about where things went wrong for NSW in the series decider clearly pushed Johns over the edge.

"Why? Well, you won the big moments," he said.

"Now we have to listen to all the bulls*** from you (Queenslanders) in the next 12 months. It drives you mad."

A stunned Smith didn't know what to do as he stood side by side with Johns looking more than a little awkward as a moment of silence followed Johns' comment.

Johns had reason to be devastated after the Blues smashed Queensland in Game 2 in Perth. But when it was there to be won in the decider, Queensland stars stood up tall, including Kalyn Ponga with his epic solo try in the second half when he canced his way through three defenders.

On the other side of the coin, NSW only did a few things wrong, and it has cost them the entire series.

Halfback Nathan Cleary was unstoppable in Game 2, but he never looked like threatening the Queensland line in the final 15 minutes when the game was hanging in the balance.

However, sports commentators were not willing to overlook and forgive Johns for the outburst, despite his pain.

Former Channel 7 presenter turned 2GB radio host Jim Wilson was scathing of Johns' behaviour.

"Wow, Joey Johns, what a bloody disgrace," he wrote on Twitter. "Sore loser! C'mon Joey, really?"

Wilson said in a follow-up tweet he would have also been scathing of Maroons legends Smith, Darren Lockyer or Johnathan Thurston if they had "carried on" like Johns did.

"Sure be upset, but that was just petulant," he wrote.

"I love Joey's analysis and passion but it was spoilt brat material."

Photo journalist Barbara McGrady wrote on Twitter: "What a sour sore loser when you're part of the after match commentary team."

Channel 9's Luke Bradnam said it was "ordinary" from Johns.

Brisbane-based journalist Sarah McPhee described Johns as "miserable".

Joey Johns blowing up was the icing on the cake for many 😂 — adrian barich (@adrianbarich) July 13, 2022

Joey Johns give me a spell sooking up on air “now we have to listen to all youse bullshit the next 12 months”

Just so classy 😂 — Ben Dorries (@bendorries76) July 13, 2022