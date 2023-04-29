An artist's impression of the proposed Auckland Waterfront Stadium sunken stadium, which was pitched in 2018.

An artist's impression of the proposed Auckland Waterfront Stadium sunken stadium, which was pitched in 2018.

A consortium behind plans for a waterfront stadium in Auckland are poised to release a new proposal, the Herald understands.

The Herald understands the waterfront stadium proposal will be released within the next two weeks - and will once more pitch the city in a battle between the history of the ageing Eden Park with the concept of an all-new waterfront development.

The information was released a day after Eden Park announced a new, multi-million-dollar vision to turn their current stadium into a 60,000-capacity all-weather fortress.

And Eden Park’s bold plan has also won the support of a nearby residents’ group, which says its members want the venue “turned into a world-class stadium”.

Dave Wigmore, of the Auckland Waterfront Consortium (AWC), said his group welcomed public debate over the future of Auckland stadiums.

AWC revealed its proposal for a $1.8 billion waterfront stadium in 2018, but said it would not cost ratepayers.

The Herald understands backers say the new plan would cost much less than what would need to be spent on another facelift for Eden Park.

“AWC proposes a modern, fully enclosed, multi-purpose entertainment, sports and events arena, seating up to 70,000 people on the Auckland waterfront at zero public cost.”

The consortium’s proposal is in “stark contrast” to the cost the Auckland public faces for an upgrade at Eden Park, said Wigmore.

The consortium’s plan was to build the stadium alongside Bledisloe Wharf at Ports of Auckland on the Waitematā Harbour waterfront. Its top would be level with Quay St, at about 4.5 metres above the king tide level; its base would be 28m below sea level and 18m below the seabed.

The plan was to fund the stadium’s construction by building housing on nine hectares at Eden Park and developing Bledisloe Wharf with apartments, commercial buildings and public space.

Eden Park would become the centrepiece of a national and regional stadium strategy. Image / Eden Park Trust

Wigmore said his waterfront vision is about far more than a stadium: “The AWC proposal will create a revitalised world-class city extending from Wynyard Quarter to the new ‘Bledisloe Quarter’ and an example of sustainable urban development.”

“The consortium looks forward to the upcoming public debate on the proposal.”

He said they’re “committed to respectful engagement with mana whenua and ensuring the best outcomes for Aucklanders”.

While Eden Park has not put a price tag on its roof plans, Eden Park Trust chairman Doug McKay estimates it would be about 40 per cent of the cost of starting from scratch at a greenfield location and avoids engineering and environmental issues likely to affect other areas, including the Auckland waterfront. The proposal is yet to be presented formally to the council or the Government, the support of which would be vital.

Eden Park is offering a retractable roof, three new grandstands and a pedestrian promenade. Eden Park bosses say it would help cement a cohesive national and regional stadium strategy.

The Herald reported yesterday on how the “Eden Park 2.0″ vision could transform the stadium into a 60,000-capacity sport and entertainment fortress, allowing for a multi-purpose facility that attracts some of the world’s biggest sporting events and stadium concerts.

The trust claims Eden Park has distinct financial, transport and environmental advantages, giving fans a world-class experience and facilities.

A pedestrian promenade would link the Kingsland station with a new entrance to Eden Park. Image / Eden Park Trust

“People love coming here. It’s been the place of memories for decades for New Zealanders,” McKay said.

“We need a 60,000-capacity stadium – Eden Park is it. Auckland has to be the home of that stadium.”

He and stadium bosses believe Eden Park – which has a current capacity of 50,000 – is the logical location for the new-look stadium to rise over the next 10-20 years.

McKay also told the Herald how he believed decisions on a future big-capacity stadium need to be made before further, massive ratepayer investment is placed in other council-owned stadiums such as Mt Smart, Western Springs and North Harbour.

The Warriors play at Mt Smart, major rugby games move between Eden Park and North Harbour Stadium and short-form cricket games are at Eden Park.

Western Springs hosts speedway events and some concerts.

Test cricket is no longer a real option in Auckland, until a boutique, more intimate ground – such as Colin Maiden Park in the eastern suburbs – is developed.

As backers of a waterfront stadium prepare to make another push, Eden Park Residents Association spokeswoman Shona Tagg said its members would back the move to redevelop Eden Park; the home of Auckland rugby since 1913.

“Based on the resident’s support for the stadium, they have stated they are keen to see more development of Eden Park and want to see it used for more than just rugby and cricket and six concerts a year,” Tagg said.

“They want to see it turned into a world-class stadium.

“Feedback we received in surveys is that we want to see Eden Park used for more events, more frequently.”

Tagg said she had seen nothing about Eden Park’s potential new look which could be seen as a negative.

“I don’t have any concerns. Eden Park has been quite transparent in its vision for the park.

“The relationship between the park and the local residents and the community is as strong as it’s ever been. They respect the community they operate in and we respect having them here.”