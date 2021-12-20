Squash: Paul Coll defeats world number one to claim CIB Open in Egypt

Paul Coll. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand squash player Paul Coll has extended his remarkable winning streak to firmly entrench himself as the world's most in-form player.

Coll won the CIB Squash Open in Egypt this morning in dominant fashion, defeating world No 1 Ali Farag in three straight games 11-7, 11-5, 13-11.

It is the third time this year Coll has defeated Farag in a world tour final after also winning the Canary Wharf Classic in November and the British Open in August at his expense.

The victory caps what has been a dream year for Coll who will finish 2021 with a world ranking of number two after his three titles and six finals appearances in tour events.

Coll was understandably pleased with a result he put down to planning and execution.

"It was a real test for me tonight. I had my game plan sorted and I just wanted to execute that from the word go. Ali had a brutal match last night and I thought that if I could really execute and make it tough for him from the word go, then it was going to be a big push for him," Coll said during the trophy presentation.

"To beat an opponent like Ali you've got to be faultless the whole match and I was really proud of that performance from start to finish. I thought I played really well and am just super happy."

The victory in Cairo was the first by a non-Egyptian player since 2017 in a tournament with a reputation as being tough to crack for visitors. That made the win all the more satisfying for Coll.

"One of my goals was to win in Egypt, just because they have so many good players... and to come here and win a tournament was something I really set my mind on and really wanted to do."

Farag himself acknowledged Coll's performance and world-beating form, saying the Kiwi completely out-played him on the day.

"Paul has been showing in the past few tournaments that, at the moment, he's the best player in the world."

The next stop on the world squash tour for Coll will be in the Houston Open, beginning January 4.