Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Two suspended Highlanders earn recall as Tony Brown makes several changes for Chiefs clash

Sky Sport's The Breakdown explain the possible outcomes from the Silver Lake deal. Video / Sky Sport

Sky Sport's The Breakdown explain the possible outcomes from the Silver Lake deal. Video / Sky Sport

Only two of the suspended six has earned a recall to the Highlanders side for Saturday's Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Chiefs in Dunedin.

Josh Ioane and Patelesio Tomkinson have returned to the bench after missing the shock win over the Crusaders following a suspension for a breach of team protocols.

Highlanders head coach Tony Brown has made several other changes with Aaron Smith returning to the side at halfback after he came off the bench for Folau Fakatava, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the victory.

In the forwards, Josh Hohneck rotates with Siate Tokolahi and James Lentjes with Billy Harmon.

Kazuki Himeno maintains his spot at No 8 after an energetic performance against the Crusaders.

Josh Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Bryn Evans will lock the scrum with Pari Pari Parkinson, while Hugh Renton will again be the sixth forward on the reserves bench.

In the backs, Smith will co-captain the side and his back up at halfback will be Kayne Hammington who replaces the unlucky Fakatava.

Scott Gregory who had a solid performance on the wing last week will move to the midfield to replace the injured Thomas Umaga-Jensen and he will be partnered by Patelesio Tomkinson at centre.

Ngatugnane Punivai is over his hamstring issue and takes his place on the right wing, while Ioane returns to the reserves.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Ngatungane Punivai, Patelesio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (co-capt); Kazuki Himeno, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Pari Pari Parkinson, Bryn Evans, Josh Hohneck, Ash Dixon (co-capt), Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Billy Harmon Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Hugh Renton.