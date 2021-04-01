Highlanders suspension: Parties at Josh Ioane's house 'out of hand'

Highlanders coach Tony Brown named his 23-man squad, which was missing six players who were 'unavailable' on the team sheet. Video / Photosport / Highlanders

Neighbours of Highlander and one-test All Black Josh Ioane's Dunedin party house say the revelry has been getting worse over the last few months.

Ioane was stood down by the Highlanders, alongside five other players - Daniel Lienert-Brown, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Patelesio Tomkinson and Sione Misiloi - after police were called to a party at the house on Lochend St in Musselburgh on Friday night, following their loss to the Hurricanes.

Neighbours confirmed the parties had been going on for some time.

One neighbour said "they were pretty good when we first moved here. They would always clean up after themselves".

She said the parties had got "out of hand" over the past few months, and their recent party had been their most disruptive.

"I don't know what happened to make them change. They would have drinks all the time, but they always kept the noise to a minimum."

Bottles around the house were also an issue, she said.

"We'd be happy to have them back if they settled down."

A young girl said she saw people at the house on Friday "with no tops on" and "being silly", and the parties often kept her up at night.

Another neighbour said the parties were not an issue, and were nothing more than "typical young people parties".

One neighbour said the parties would sometimes go as late as 5.30am.

Dunedin City Council noise control officers received 10 callouts between midnight on Friday, March 26 and 7am on Saturday, March 27.

A council spokesman said one of the complaints came from Lochend St. No infringement notices were issued for that address. Noise control officers did not call the police to any of the incidents they attended in that period.