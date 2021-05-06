Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs take tactical approach to final against Crusaders

Chiefs and Crusaders get set to go head-to-head in Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa final. Video / Supplied

When the Chiefs met the Crusaders in Hamilton last month, coach Clayton McMillan opted to make a surprise change to his lineup and slot usual fullback Damian McKenzie into the No 10 jersey.

An experiment that hadn't worked overly well in the past for the team, McKenzie was terrific in the middle against the defending champions, guiding the side to an important win in the context of their season.

But while it worked then, McMillan has decided against reverting to the same tactic when the two teams meet in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final in Christchurch this weekend.

McKenzie will remain in the No 15 jersey, with Bryn Gatland to play first five-eighth in a tactical decision.

"There's pros and cons, isn't there? He's going to do a great job wherever we put him," McMillan said of McKenzie.

"He's proven that. We're just anticipating that down in Christchurch, it's a little bit more in the winter months now, it'll be dewy, it'll be cold, there's potential for rain, so the tactical battle is going to be really important, so having both Bryn and Damo there serves us well in that regard.

"Equally, I think the Crusaders are going to kick a lot more than what they have. We saw them transition towards that against the Blues, and Damo is far and away the best man under the ball; really composed and brave, so there's a little bit of that in the selection as well."

Damian McKenzie won't be moved back to first five-eighth this weekend. Photo / Photosport

While McKenzie will play in his more familiar position, McMillan has opted to shake up the loose forward trio, with Pita Gus Sowakula named at blindside flanker. More accustomed to running out at No 8 or providing impact late in the game off the bench, McMillan explained his was one of a number of selections that were based on form rather than history.

"He really forced our hand," McMillan said.

It's another week in which the Chiefs have had to work around the injuries in their squad, with several key contributors unavailable. As a result, rookie duo Zane Kapeli and Rameka Poihipi get spots in the 23-man squad, with Kapeli having only made his debut a week ago and earning selection for the final over veteran Liam Messam.

"The value of having Zane is, as you saw last week, he covered lock for 60 minutes of the game. He can potentially do that again this week if we get ourselves in a situation where we're two locks down.

"You always want to prepare for those situations. And Liam, for all experience and realities, he's played 25 minutes of rugby all year. It would've been a big ask, even though we know the calibre of the man, to front for us in the finals.

"He'll travel with us. He'll be that wise old man in the corner just keeping everyone honest."

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Jonah Lowe, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Pita Gus Sowakula, Mitchell Brown, Tupou Vaa'i, Angus Ta'avao, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Sione Mafileo, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Zane Kapeli, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Rameka Poihipi, Chase Tiatia.