Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Roughan: NZ Rugby and the Silver Lake, super league conundrum

5 minutes to read
The All Blacks brand is valuable not just for rugby but for all New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The All Blacks brand is valuable not just for rugby but for all New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell.

John Roughan
By:

Former editorial writer and columnist, NZ Herald

What exactly does the rugby union plan to do with the $387 million it will receive if it sells a share in the All Blacks? I've been reading all the discussion of the Silver Lake

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.