Size matters: Breakers get welcome boost ahead of Phoenix rematch

Yanni Wetzell will make his regular season debut for the Breakers this Friday. Photo / Photosport

Yanni Wetzell is ready for his moment.

The New Zealand Breakers centre was unable to take the court in last weekend's hammering at the hands of the South East Melbourne Phoenix due to Covid-19. However, now recovered, he will make his Breakers debut against his former team in their rematch on Friday night.

Wetzell was one of several members of the Breakers' travelling party to be struck down by Covid-19 in recent weeks. Although he was cleared to be with the team at the arena last weekend, he was not fit enough to play.

"I noticed in the heart of my symptoms in isolation I had some difficulty breathing, a little bit of chest pain when I tried working out so I took it easy for a few days," recalled of his bout with the virus.

"Since I've been back, I haven't noticed any issues or any symptoms. The conditioning was the only thing that was a bit behind, but that's improved day by day. I'm looking really positive; asymptomatic as of now, so feeling great and ready to go.

"I can play 40 minutes if (coach Dan Shamir) needs me to."

Wetzell is expected to play a major role for the Breakers this season after a breakout season with the Phoenix in 2020-21, providing the team with a much-needed scoring option in the paint and someone who can alter opposition shots – if not send them back in the other direction.

Last time out, Rob Loe was tasked with providing protection inside, but when he was off the court, that task often fell to forward Kyrin Galloway – who held his own but won't want to make a habit of being forced to play the five spot.

Wetzell's return is a timely one as the Breakers also welcome back coach Dan Shamir (Covid-19) this week. Now with just captain Tom Abercrombie unavailable due to injury, the Breakers will look to bounce back from a season opener to forget in which they dug themselves a hole by converting just eight of 34 first half shots (one of 14 from three-point range).

While the hot-handed Xavier Mumford again poses a threat in the Phoenix offense, scoring 27 points from 18 shot attempts last weekend against the Breakers – Wetzell's return should aid in shutting down high-usage forward Mitch Creek, and seven-foot import Zhou Qi who towered over the Breakers for easy putback points and blocks.

"It's going to be a dream scenario on Friday making my debut for the Breakers playing against the previous club where I made a name for myself in this league," Wetzell said.

"It's going to be a very special night. I still have great chemistry with a lot of those guys on the Phoenix team, so I'm sure there will be a little of banter playing around, but I'm very much looking forward to the matchup with those boys and the old coaching staff."

The Breakers will still need to find a way of creating high-percentage looks on attack, as the shot blocking threats in the Phoenix defence saw the side timid to attack the basket and settle of jump shots – with almost half of the side's field goal attempts coming from three-point range.

In that area, it was positive to see young French import Hugo Besson willing to put his head down and attack the rim to test the defence, despite having little success in doing so.