From there, his culinary career ignited.

“I ended up working at some cool events in London, like the Natural History Museum and the O2 arena, cooking for Kings of Leon, Metallica and the Pussycat Dolls. I had a contract role at Lord’s Cricket Ground during an Ashes series catering for close to 100,000 people over 10 days.”

Diamond also worked a stint at Buckingham Palace and was a chef on tour with the Mercedes Formula One team where Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg were teammates.

Diamond says his life was split between working hard and even harder partying, but that all changed in 2013 when he was involved in a serious car crash in Sweden. The crash led to six weeks in ICU, requiring lifesaving surgery and a year-long recovery. During this time he discovered the benefits of exercise, not only on the body, but on the mind.

“I started questioning if I was really passionate about being a chef,” he says. “I never really wanted to be one, but I just kept on working with really good people who saw potential in me.”

His introspection led him to get a degree in sports business, and while studying he had the idea for Fit Rewards.

“I wanted to combine my passion for health and wellness with my newfound business degree. So, I started Fit Rewards to promote health by rewarding people for taking action on their health.

Fit Rewards encourages healthy habits by rewarding users for daily physical activity with a unique points-based system. Photo / Supplied

“We don’t want to make it really difficult to earn these points. We like people having the opportunity to [get rewards doing] something they enjoy. The hope from there is that a 30-minute walk every day for a month would lead them down a different journey, like maybe joining a gym and changing their lifestyle.”

Diamond’s concept gained recognition through the Massey Grand Ideas competition, where he won the Māori Entrepreneur Award and the People’s Choice Award last year. He also joined the Creative HQ Impact Accelerator, where he refined his business idea and developed a prototype.

Diamond also brought on his start-up coach, Benji Pritchard, to be his technical co-founder, and the pair are hoping to release their minimum viable product (MVP) soon.

“We’re about to release the beta version and start testing with users. Our goal is to launch in New Zealand by the end of the year and expand from there.”

