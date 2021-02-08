Scott McLaughlin on racing Indy Cars: 'It does get a little overwhelming'

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet. Photo / Photosport

Three-time supercar series winner Scott McLaughlin is finding the transition to Indy Cars tough.

The 27-year-old moved full time to the single seaters earlier this year but said he's still got a lot of learning before his first race two months from now.

"The way that the car reacts and how I feel compared to how I did in a supercar is certainly different," said McLaughlin. "A lot of different things compiled into one and you're trying to learn that at such a fast rate as well, it does get a little overwhelming that's for sure."

The Kiwi driver acknowledges he's in a good place in regards to his progress and is trying to take in as much as he can.

"There's still plenty to come and I'm still getting better and better each time I go out, but it's a long road and I'm coming into probably the toughest category in the world right now.

"With the announcement of Romain Grosjean joining the series… Jimmie Johnson too and we've obviously got Scotty Dixon who's the greatest of all time in Indycar, it's going to be a tough ask and I've got a lot of learning to do but I'm looking forward to the challenge, it's going to be a lot of fun."

McLaughlin is currently driving the No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet for Team Penske and is being mentored by four time Indy500 champion Rick Mears.

"He's helping me a lot and he's a legend in motorsport, has to be a god over here so to have him in my corner and pushing me to no end, I count myself very lucky.

"He's been great just pretty much bringing my head down to the ground a little bit and calming me down in times that I need it, but at the same time pumping me up when I need it and telling me that things are going pretty good at the moment, so it's a nice healthy balance that's for sure."

Tackling how an Indy Car runs versus a supercar is McLaughlin's main focus till his first race on April 18 in Alabama.

"The trust of how much grip the car actually has, there's so much power, there's about 850 horse power in a car that weighs half of a supercar, so the power to weight ratio is just unbelievable. Big down force and not only that, the competition between the teams is so tight.

"It's going to be one of those deals where once you get it right it's going to feel really good and you'll be able to feel pretty proud about yourself."

After racing in Alabama, he will then travel to Florida to race, and then straight to Texas, all over the course of three weeks – a very busy start to the year.