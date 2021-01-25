Martin Devlin: Shane van Gisbergen among the greats of NZ motorsport

Shane van Gisbergen has well earned his rightful place among the greats of NZ motorsport.

The man is a bona fide four-wheel genius, the only thing he couldn't steer is a cattle drive! Honestly, if the America's Cup boats raced on asphalt you'd have to think he'd win those races too.

Shane's run of success covering so many different classes of motor vehicles is simply amazing. It was only a matter of months ago he won Bathurst. The ultimate endurance event that defines the career of all Supercar drivers had cruelly eluded SVG with a number of much-publicised late-race failures blighting his brilliant record - until last year that is.

His determination, skill, acumen and ability to drive the perfect race, I believe, the man's greatest achievement to date.

If that wasn't impressive enough, just weeks later he trades the tin-top for his old man's MkII Escort and wins part of the Auckland rally champs before taking out the sprints at the Battle of Jacks Ridge.

Not finished there, he then accepted a ride in a single seater at the NZGP and yesterday drove a thrilling race from last to first to claim NZ motorsport's most-prized prize.

Some of the overtaking we watched yesterday was just breathtaking. Van Gisbergen drives like a bat outta hell. He has a desperation to win that at times can cost him victory but when car, course and driver meet in perfect synch there's no more fun guy to watch than SVG.

Alongside Dixon, Hartley, Bamber, McLaughlin and many others NZ Motorsport is in the strongest state we've seen since the halcyon days of McLaren, Hulme and Amon.

Shane van Gisbergen is both a champion and a champion person to boot. He deserves every success he's earned.