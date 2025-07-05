Brosnan stable stars with jumping double at waterlogged Te Rapa

“We changed tactics a little bit today as we thought there would be a lot of speed on and there was,” Brosnan said.

“We actually won the last running of the Hunt Cup with Pythagoras, so we had the trophy out on the bench at home this morning.

“We haven’t had the race since then so we have been pushing the club to get back into it as they are the heart of racing here.

“We will keep chipping away with her [Jakama Krystal] and we will see where we take her next although we have been looking at Woodville [July 13]. We just work her on the treadmill these days as she is older and has wear and tear, so every win is a bonus.”

Wiles was also thrilled with the win after admitting he wasn’t sure of his chances in the early running.

“When she jumped out of the gates and was right back I thought no chance as she is usually up front and handy,” he said.

“I just left her alone for the first couple [of fences] and then she began chipping away at them and when I asked her she would just take off.

“Down the back I thought I’d cruise around them and she cantered into it before I really let her go and she felt like the winner from there.

“The way she settled in behind them today, I think a race like the Pakuranga Hunt Cup [4200m] might be one for her.”

A winner of seven of her 67 races, Jakama Krystal holds a special place in the hearts of her Matamata mentors, as she was formerly trained by a close friend in the late Glynn Brick before he died in 2020.

