Motorsport: Michael Schumacher's family shares rare footage of Formula One legend in new documentary

Michael Schumacher with his wife Corrina. Photo / Getty

Michael Schumacher's family has shared rare footage of the Formula One legend in a new documentary about his life.

Schumacher is in a medically-induced coma after suffering brain injuries in a 2013 skiing accident.

His family has since kept the 52-year-old's condition secret with only a handful of people allowed to visit him.

But a new documentary set to be released will shed light on Schumacher's progress and will feature private recordings from the German ace's family, PlanetF1 reports.

The documentary, by award-winning German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertons, will reportedly feature interviews with Schumacher's wife Corinna, son Mick, daughter Gina-Marie and father Rolf.

Benjamin Seikel, who produced the documentary along with Nocker, said: "We are thrilled to have had the trusting co-operation of Michael Schumacher's family and management. Without their support, this film would not have been possible."

A Schumacher family spokesperson Sabine Kehm said: "The film portrays Michael's impressive career, but also many of the facets of the complex man.

"The merciless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious athlete, the accomplished mechanic with a unique technical flair, the reliable team player and loving family man."

The filmmakers have, however, said the pandemic has meant the public release date of the documentary is still unclear.

FIA president and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, who is a close friend of Schumacher, was one of the very few to visit the stricken star and gave a rare update on his condition late last year.

"We all know that Michael had a very serious accident and, unfortunately, it had significant consequences for him," Todt told Ouest France.

"Since then, he has been treated so that he can be able to return to a more normal life.

"He is fighting."

Schumacher is considered by many to be the greatest F1 driver of all time and has won seven championships and 91 races.

His record of seven title was recently equalled by British driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.