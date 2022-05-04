Peter Burling was one of five members of the New Zealand SailGP team who had Olympic commitments. Photo / SailGP

Former Olympic sailor Steve Morrison believes New Zealand's SailGP team made a non-verbal admission of mistake at the end of their debut campaign in the series, but one that will set them up to step up in 2022.

Things didn't go to plan for New Zealand's first campaign in SailGP.

With a team full of talent – including America's Cup winners Peter Burling, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Josh Junior – there was a weight of expectation on the team before they had even launched their boat.

As Morrison put it in on SailGP's Deep Dive podcast: They're the guys who come glittered in gold...It seems to me, if you get these guys wet, they win."

The Kiwis' season was complicated from the outset, with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 causing plenty of early season logistical issues as five of the eight sailors in the team were involved with the Games, and they struggled to find their feet in the SailGP one-design F50 catamaran with crew changes between events.

While time in the boat was a vital component of mastering the vessel and performance on the circuit, Morrison said choosing to go into the competition without a coach might have cost them.

"They've made mistakes this year. Without saying it publicly, they perhaps admitted it when we saw Ray Davies in the coach boat in San Francisco," Morrison said.

"For me, without admitting a mistake verbally, visually, that was one of the biggest admittances of mistake I saw."

Ray Davies joined the New Zealand SailGP team as a coach late in their debut campaign. Photo / SailGP

Davies, a long-time member of Emirates Team New Zealand with a wealth of knowledge in the sport, was brought on as coach for the final event of the Kiwis' debut campaign (the second season of SailGP), and New Zealand sailor Liv Mackay said he was a massive addition at the event.

Now settled with no Olympic commitments and the first event of the new season kicking off in Bermuda next week, there are again expectations on the Kiwi crew to succeed.

Speaking on the podcast, five-time America's Cup sailor David 'Freddie' Carr said he felt the way the Olympics went for Burling and Tuke in particular – narrowly missing out on the gold medal – probably impacted their performance at the back end of the year. However, starting anew, he expected massive improvements from the team.

"The disappointment for those guys to have lost an Olympic gold medal on the final downwind on the line is way more than I can comprehend in terms of getting your head around and trying to focus on sailing, Carr said.

"I imagine that would devastate you for a good few months; it's going to take a while to bounce back from that, and maybe the second half of their season was a little bit tainted by that.

"More than any team in SailGP, talking about fresh starts, talking about a new season, these guys will be looking forward to Bermuda the most, in my opinion. Talk about a reset, talk about a fresh start, talk about the talent on paper, talk about the group they have around them that have effectively won the last two America's Cups, they will be really looking forward to Bermuda. They're going back to waters they know, they've modified their playbook through this year, they're surrounded by a tight group – when you talk about tight groups, the Kiwis are a tight group.

"I am expecting big things, and I am expecting them to be in the Grand Final this year. I said it in commentary at the end of season two, and I am expecting them to be in the Grand Final at the end of this year. They will be the team that makes the significant jump."

SailGP's third season will see the inclusion of two new teams – Canada and Switzerland – lineup alongside New Zealand, Australia, USA, Japan, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain and France in a 10-team expanded fleet, with as many events on the calendar.

The season starts in Bermuda next weekend, and runs throughout the year – including its first event in New Zealand in March 2023 - before the Grand Final in San Francisco in early May.