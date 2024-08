Luna Rossa sits in the water off the coast of Barcelona. Photo / Ian Roman, America's Cup

Team New Zealand won their first race in the America’s Cup preliminary regatta against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

The Italians retired early after their boat came off its foils and splashed down on the first leg. They got their boat up and running again, but retired from the race shortly after.

The two teams competed for the America’s Cup in Auckland in 2021.

Team New Zealand’s next race is overnight against Ineos Britannia.