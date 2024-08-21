Unattributed quotes on the team’s website noted it was a surprising turn of events given their June failure as well, particularly in the mild conditions.

They said there were no signs of the mast being overloaded and the mast had been newly acquired and was in use for only 20 minutes.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing were able to recover their broken mast. Photo / America's Cup

“This one-design mast replaced the previous one, which had been in place for only a few hours before failing. Each failure occurred in a very similar manner, and on both occasions, all load sensors indicated that the stress levels were well within acceptable limits.

“To be in this situation again certainly raises some legitimate questions with regard to what happened to the masts’ structural integrity. It’s a matter that needs to be looked at very closely, but for now, we’re leaving the investigation to the experts.”

It’s a setback for the team, but not one that will prevent them from taking their place on the starting line when the preliminary regatta starts on Thursday night (NZT).

Alinghi Red Bull Racing are scheduled to take on fellow newcomers Orient Express Racing Team of France in the regatta’s opening race. The rest of the day’s racing will see Emirates Team New Zealand take on Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy), American Magic (USA) against Ineos Britannia (UK) and finally Orient Express meeting Luna Rossa.

“The course of our programme has not changed,” Alinghi Red Bull Racing said.

“We are focused on racing. We may have lost a mast, but we haven’t lost the race. We have another rig that has successfully sailed over the past months, so tomorrow we will have BoatOne back in racing condition ready for dock out at 13h00.”

