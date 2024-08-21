On the eve of the final America’s Cup preliminary regatta, Alinghi Red Bull Racing have been dealt a case of deja vu in the worst way.
Heading out for a practice session overnight in about 12 knots of breeze and a calm sea state, the Swiss challengers were forced to return to shore after their mast collapsed while sailing upwind. No one was hurt in the incident, and the team were able to recover the sails and mast, and towed the boat back to shore safely.
It was the second time the team have had to deal with such an issue, after suffering a rig failure in mid-June as well.
“We never plan on these things happening, although we plan to react on things like this,” Alinghi Red Bull Racing co-general manager Silvio Arrivabene said.
“Given the schedule is condensed, nevertheless, we still have time. It’s the preliminary regatta, it’s not the actual final or anything. We’re going to work through our preparation, get ready, put our spares in place and we’re going to be back out tomorrow.”