America’s Cup: Team NZ confirm damage to AC75, but cause of crane failure remains unknown

Christopher Reive
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling in Barcelona. Video / Michael Burgess

Team New Zealand have confirmed some structural damage to their AC75 Taihoro and a piece of the hull had to be cut out, with the team working “24 hours a day” to get the vessel back on the water.

Taihoro was damaged this morning when being carried to its cradle by crane after the team’s lone race on the opening day of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series.

The America’s Cup defender was quick to rule out a return to racing on day two of the double round-robin event - in which Team NZ do not accrue points - and has since assessed the extent of the damage and what their pathway forward looks like with repair work under way.

“There is some structural damage aft in the boat, but the main force was taken on the forward cradle splash,” Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton said.

“Overnight this area has been removed [in other words we have cut the piece out of the hull bottom] and the repair has started which means building a new piece of boat.

“It is too early at this stage to say when we will be sailing again but I have seen these guys work miracles before. We are still unsure why the boat fell, and this is ongoing with the crane technicians.”

Team NZ were scheduled to compete in two races on the second day of the Louis Vuitton Cup, against Ineos Britannia and Orient Express Racing Team - two teams who claimed wins on day one of the competition.

French entry Orient Express were the first team on the board when they beat Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing, capitalising on a great start and sailing well to claim a 24sec win. British challenger Ineos Britannia was rather gifted a win when American Magic made a mistake and came off their foils in the tricky conditions in the starting box.

That gave Ineos Britannia a free run to the starting line and set them up for a 14sec win.

Luna Rossa also got on the board, beating Orient Express by 1min24sec in the final race of the day.

Although Team NZ will not be on the water on day two, regatta regulations require a race to start in order for the win to be awarded so Orient Express and Ineos Britannia will still have to successfully get across the starting line.

It will be both teams’ only races of the day, with American Magic the other team on double duty with races against Alinghi and Luna Rossa.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

