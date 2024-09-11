Nothing much has changed for Emirates Team New Zealand, but events in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series will help ensure the Kiwi team stay on their toes.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli had been dominant as the only undefeated team, including a convincing defeat of Team New Zealand. They were virtual certainties to finish top and thus get to choose their semifinal opponent in the challenger battle.

But they then lost to Ineos Britannia not once, but twice, when the Brits suddenly found more pace in the last two days of the round-robin series.

Momentum is with the Brits going into the semifinals on Sunday when I expect them to prevail over Alinghi, their likely choice of opponents.

But Britannia’s sudden improvement will have the remaining teams poring over video and data to understand and maybe replicate how the British have found another gear. This adds another unknown factor to the regatta.

It’s an old sailing adage that boat speed makes you look like a tactical genius and Sir Ben Ainslie’s team sailed beautifully to defeat the Italians.

I expected normal transmission to resume on the final day: i.e. the Brits would beat the French and end their regatta (which they did) and the Italians would account for the Swiss and secure the top spot. But the wheels fell off the previously reliable Italian machine.

An equipment breakdown meant the Italians were disqualified for being late to the start area, leaving them tied with the British. There was another big surprise in the sail-off, with Ineos winning in light winds.

How the heck has Ainslie and his team managed to turn their form around so quickly?

Equipment had to be measured before the round-robin series, so no new secret weapons were involved. Rather, they have altered their existing set-up and found something extra.

In the process, Ineos have shown that changes and boat-tuning can make an off-the-pace team highly competitive.

Foiling yachts are notoriously “tweaky”. By this, sailors mean very small settings changes can find a sweet spot. The boat then slots into a special groove – it becomes easier to sail and just wants to go fast. It’s an elusive zone, but one the British seem to have found... for now anyway.

Where does this leave Team New Zealand?

The chase for boat speed gains will continue. New sails and potential tweaks to the foil package will enable them to pursue Taihoro’s sweet spot over the next few weeks.

Britannia’s rapid turnaround over two days will ensure there is no complacency. This America’s Cup battle is ramping up and the team that improves the most will hold the trophy aloft in just over a month.

The French will not be hugely disappointed as the first team eliminated. No one, including the team themselves, expected a brand-new America’s Cup syndicate that sailed an AC75 foiling monohull for the first time only a few months ago to have gone further.

The complex boats are so difficult to build, prepare, maintain and sail that three months’ preparation is not long enough to bring success at this level.

However, the French have established a core team and platform to be more competitive next time, if they can find sufficient financing.

In contrast, the Swiss Alinghi Red Bull Racing team will be relieved to have made the cut and move into the semifinals.

This team have been together a long time and were the first to sail an AC75 in Barcelona, having purchased Team New Zealand’s winning boat from the successful Auckland defence in 2021.

The Swiss are still only long shots to win their semifinal, where they will probably face Britannia.

Remember though that even a 1% boat speed alteration can equate to a big change relative to your competitor.

For an average boat speed of 40 knots, a 1% increase equals 12m per minute faster.

That’s a significant increase over a 20-minute race. More importantly, a speed advantage means you can out-pace your opponent and force them into unfavourable tactics.

A range of small changes could be made: mast settings; sail settings; foil flap movement; rudder/elevator rake; foil cant angle.

It will not be easy to figure out. Game on.