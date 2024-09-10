He was kept in the cells overnight at Hawick Police Station, 80km south of Edinburgh, and appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon to face six further charges on a fresh complaint.

They were two counts of stalking, engaging in behaviour that was abusive to an ex-partner, failing to comply with an undertaking and two breaches of bail conditions.

He arrived at court at lunchtime handcuffed to an officer from private security firm GEOAmey. He was wearing a white sweater, blue chino-style trousers and trainers and was led to the court cells complex before the hearing.

Hogg pleaded not guilty to all six charges and a trial date was set for November 4 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Drew Long opposed bail but Sheriff Peter Paterson granted it with strict instructions not to contact his wife.

The pair married at Barony Castle in Peeblesshire in 2016 but split last year, when she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Hogg has started a new relationship with Leonna Mayor, a horse racing presenter who has worked for Sky Sports and ITV Racing.

He was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List for services to rugby union.

His third arrest came before a scheduled domestic abuse trial that includes a charge of stalking and controlling behaviour towards Gillian over a seven-year period.

Spell at rehabilitation centre

He had denied the previous charges and they have been listed in the new complaint.

Hogg was arrested in February at Gillian’s home for allegedly causing her fear and alarm and again in July, for breaching bail conditions by being in contact with her.

He is facing a number of allegations, including that he acted aggressively to his wife, accused her of infidelity, repeatedly tracked her movements and monitored her communication with others over several years.

He revealed in April that he had spent time at a rehabilitation centre that had allowed him to “reset”.

He added: “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.”

After his comeback in Montpellier’s 26-22 Lyon French Top 14 loss to Lyon at the weekend, head coach Joan Caudullo heaped praise on the veteran.

“He leads the line well, he communicates a lot, he’s listened to,” Caudullo said. “We’re going to rely on him to move forward.”







