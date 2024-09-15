While it was a tough way to lose their second race of the day, American Magic port helmsman Lucas Calabrese said there were positive signs despite the state of the scoreboard.

“It’s heartbreaking, but we’re not dead yet,” Calabrese said on the broadcast.

“We’re getting better even though the results are not showing. We’ve just got to stick to it, trust ourselves, and come back and fight tomorrow.”

Ineos Britannia continue to look in a different league to their Swiss counterparts in Alinghi, winning their two races this morning by 2min20sec and 48 seconds.

It was a lesson in aggressive sailing by the British in the starting box for their first race of the day against Alinghi, as they went right at the Swiss and forced them into uncomfortable positions.

The Swiss ended up off the foils and at risk of their boat tipping over but were able to get up and going eventually. By that point, the Brits were clear ahead.

The day’s second race between the two was a much tighter affair, as the Swiss finally made a decent start to a contest. However, with Ineos Britannia having the faster boat, it wasn’t long before the British had snatched the lead.

They only kicked on with the job once they had the lead, and closed out another impressive win.

“Fantastic conditions out here in Barcelona. It’s a lot of fun to sail these yachts, and it was an impressive performance all around,” Ineos Britannia port helmsman Dylan Fletcher said.

“The team’s doing a fantastic job and we just need to keep inching forward and working hard.”

Racing continues tomorrow morning, with four races scheduled - two for each series - if needed.

Results

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) beat American Magic (United States) by 26sec

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) by 2min20sec

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli beat American Magic by 2sec

Ineos Britannia beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing by 48sec

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Ineos Britannia lead their respective best-of-nine series’ 4-0

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.