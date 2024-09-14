“We’ve just got to keep chipping away and keep taking the lessons,” Spithill said. “This is going to be a close semi, so we’ve just got to take it one step and a time and chip away.”

It was two bad mark roundings – one in each race - that essentially opened the door for the Italians, with American Magic twice losing pace when heading around the marker.

In a competition as high-level as the America’s Cup, they’re the kinds of mistakes that will be punished by the good teams and Luna Rossa took full advantage.

“Today I feel like the luck wasn’t on our side,” American Magic port helmsman Lucas Calabrese said.

“Hopefully we’ll change that tomorrow.”

On the other side of the draw, the British looked a class above Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing, particularly on the downwind legs where they have excelled throughout the regatta so far.

Alinghi started the first race well to lead on the first upwind leg, but couldn’t hold off the fast-charging Brits once they rounded the marker and headed downwind.

From there, Ineos Britannia built a good lead, which was pushed out when a bad manoeuver on leg four saw the Swiss touchdown.

Their second race was over when it began. In the final race of the day, there was a slight delay as the wind fell below the limit. Alinghi were off their foils when the call was made that the race would get underway a couple of minutes later and tried to use their delay card too.

However, they tried to play it too late and were instead hit with a boundary penalty.

They did well to recover and get into the starting gate to challenge the British, but the penalty meant they had to start behind the British and they weren’t able to overcome that early deficit.

Results

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) beat American Magic (USA) by 7sec

Ineos Britannia (UK) beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) by 2min 5sec

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli beat American Magic by 18sec

Ineos Britannia beat Alinghi Red Bull Racing by 1min 37sec

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Ineos Britannia lead their respective best-of-nine series’ 2-0

