“That’s weather, right? There’s the averages, then there’s what you get on the day. We haven’t had the strong sea breezes that we would often expect. It’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of the series works out with the Louis Vuitton Cup.”

After his time with Alinghi, Bilger went on to develop a weather-forecasting app called PredictWind, which is now the official provider of weather data to the America’s Cup.

While each team has its own meteorologist team, they interpret data from PredictWind – and likely other reliable models – to best assess the situation on the water.

The America's Cup landscape has changed since Jon Bilger was involved with Alinghi for their campaigns in 2003, '07 and '10. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

The app isn’t limited to team use, though, and is easily accessible to fans who want to track the conditions on the course, or to everyday sailors who want peace of mind before heading out or while on the water.

For this year’s America’s Cup, Bilger’s team are using weather stations along the coastline in Barcelona to give them a good idea of what’s going on, with webcams on two of the hotels near the waterfront providing a live look over the water.

During Bilger’s time in America’s Cup competition, the forecast played a big role in planning race strategies and the weather teams were sizeable.

Back then, the crews still had a man up the mast looking for wind, with teams out on the water relaying information of the conditions back as well. Weather boats on the course are not a feature of the regatta anymore.

Having an accurate forecast still plays a big role, helping teams to decide how to set up their AC75s before racing, but Bilger said times have changed in terms of how teams are looking at that data.

“Back in those days, we would actually make a call on which side of the course was favoured, if it was going to be a big gain or a small gain, the confidence, because the first beat was 25 minutes long and a three-mile, and when you had a man up the mast you could only see a mile and a half,” Bilger said.

“The whole game’s changed now. The boats go so fast, you’re at the top mark in next to no time. But it’s more like a weather decision of what sort of conditions we’re going to have for the day. Do we have the right headsail on? Do we have the right mainsail on? And to really get the mindset of what to expect from the conditions.”

Bilger said the model his team used was “pretty good” in the three-to-five-day range, which could extend to a week. However, trying to predict anything more than 10 days in advance was simply crystal-ball gazing.

“That’s a big thing with weather. You’ve got to realise the limitations of the technology. We don’t get it right every time but at the same time, if you look at what we do now compared to 20 years or 30 years ago, it’s quite incredible.

“People really understand how complex weather is and how complex the models are, it’s amazing how accurate they can be.”

