Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Sailing: New city in the mix to host 37th America's Cup

5 minutes to read
Team New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Team New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

By
Paul Lewis

A new overseas location has come into the cloudy picture as a contender to host the 37th America's Cup, joining three previously-reported venues as hosting options for Team New Zealand's Cup defence. Paul Lewis reports.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.