Dean Barker opens up on the potential end of his America's Cup career - and has a dig at Team NZ's rules.

Dean Barker's America's Cup career is over — for now.

The former Team New Zealand, Team Japan and American Magic helmsman is missing from the American Magic team named for AC37. Under the strict nationality rules Barker's only on-water options were with the Americans or Team New Zealand.

An ever-present figure in the Cup since being backup helmsman for New Zealand's 1995 Cup win in San Diego, the 48-year-old is comfortable knowing he won't be sailing in this cycle.

Speaking exclusively to NZME, Barker revealed he hasn't had any discussions with American Magic since the last Cup campaign and the past year has given him a new perspective on life.

"No, I haven't really had any discussions with the team since but to be honest I'm pretty happy with what we're what we've been doing back here in New Zealand," Barker said.

"It's been pretty nice to step away from it all and to be able to focus on life with Mandy and the family."

But Barker is adamant it doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of his America's Cup sailing career.

"I certainly haven't ruled it out, any opportunity to be involved with a team in some sort of capacity. But really, right now, I'm just not focused on that. It's still quite a way before the boats get fully up and running to sail their AC75s again and it's really only the starting point for a lot of the campaigns going forward.

"So, there's still plenty of opportunity to get involved. That's what a lot of my friends keep saying I've got a great face for radio, so maybe more commentary."

Dean Barker waves to the crowd during the 2020 America's Cup opening ceremony. Photo / Photosport

American Magic have announced their core sailing team with key members of the afterguard Andrew Campbell and Paul Goodison retained from the ill-fated AC36 campaign where Patriot almost sunk during the Challenger round robin series on the Hauraki Gulf in January last year.

New faces include American sailors Lucas Calabrese and Riley Gibbs along with Michael Menninger, a former helmsman of the Youth America's Cup.

Barker harbours no animosity at not being retained by his former team.

"It's nice to see American Magic is going to be competing again in the next Cup. They've obviously made quite a lot of changes in the design group and they have some new faces on the sailing team from what I've seen and it's great to have the team carry on for more than one cycle."

Barker has highlighted the importance of American Magic re-signing the likes of mainsail trimmer Goodison and flight controller Campbell.

"I think those two guys are great to have from the starting point, because they have the knowledge and the IP of where it was all heading. Certainly, from the lessons that we learned along the way, looking at what the other teams are doing it gives them a great starting point with the sailing group as they assemble a new team to have a crack. It's a really good mix of experience from the last one plus bringing in some new talent."

But Barker insists he is not missing being part of an America's Cup syndicate for the first time in 27 years.

"We have been able to do a lot of cool things; following the kids around with a lot of different sports they are active in. I have been doing more recreational sailing and things back here which has been really enjoyable and hanging out with mates, things I haven't really been able to do for the last 20 years.

"It's been very refreshing to be honest. It's strange, I haven't missed it even though the involvement in the racing and everything else is always really enjoyable to be part of. I guess at some point you got to make sure you're excited to get up every day and get stuck into it and it's nice to be able to focus on a few other things now."

Dean Barker and American Magic boss Terry Hutchinson after their Prada Cup defeat in the 2020 America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

One thing Barker remains hot on is his opposition to the strict nationality rules for AC 37.

Under the protocol, 100 percent of the race crew has to be either a passport holder of the country of the team's yacht club as of 17 March 2021, or must have been physically present in that country for 18 months of the previous three years prior to the date.

So it was only American Magic or Team New Zealand for Barker and he was never going to join the Cup Defender given his acrimonious departure from the syndicate following the devastating defeat to Oracle from 8-1 up in San Francisco in 2013.

"I think it's one of the craziest rules that's been introduced," Barker said. "I don't really understand other than Team New Zealand trying to protect their sailors from going out and earning livings.

"It just doesn't make any sense given how every other sport in the world operates. At this level and everything else, the budgets you're talking, you know, imagine, telling a Formula One team that they can only ever have a driver from the country they represent. It makes no sense. But anyway, it's when you're in control, when you've won you've got the ability to make those decisions.

"It certainly wouldn't change my perspective on what we're doing right now. Anyway, I'm not saying that I'd be working anywhere else, but it's just a bit of a strange rule to have in such a professional sport like the America's Cup."

Barker, like many in the New Zealand sailing community appears resigned to the Cup defence heading offshore with Team New Zealand insisting bids from Cork in Ireland, Malaga in Spain and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia are still on the table ahead of the March 31 deadline to confirm the host venue.

"I would love to be able to say that it is going to be in New Zealand. But I really don't have any strong understanding [that it will happen]. It doesn't from what I can read and understand and I'm no different to probably you or anyone else that follows the different sort of commentary going on.

"But it certainly doesn't sound like it's going to be in New Zealand, which is a real shame. But again, as a Defender when you win the Cup, you get to make all these decisions," Barker lamented.