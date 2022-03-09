Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|SailingUpdated

Sailing: End of an era? Dean Barker on why he'll miss next America's Cup and Team NZ's 'crazy rules'

6 minutes to read
Dean Barker opens up on the potential end of his America's Cup career - and has a dig at Team NZ's rules.

Dean Barker opens up on the potential end of his America's Cup career - and has a dig at Team NZ's rules.

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Dean Barker's America's Cup career is over — for now.

The former Team New Zealand, Team Japan and American Magic helmsman is missing from the American Magic team named for AC37. Under the strict nationality

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.