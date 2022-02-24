Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Sailing

Paul Lewis: The truth about Peter Burling and Blair Tuke's decision to re-sign with Team NZ

5 minutes to read
Blair Tuke and Peter Burling. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

Contract negotiations in all professional sports can be touchy things but Emirates Team New Zealand's retention of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke has brought a new element into their defence of the 37th America's

