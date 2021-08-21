SailGP: New Zealand claims fifth-placed finish after mixed weekend in Denmark

The New Zealand SailGP team finished fifth in Denmark. Photo: Supplied / New Zealand SailGP team

Chalk the Denmark leg of the SailGP season up as a learning experience for the New Zealand crew.

The Kiwis came away fifth overall from the stop in Aarhus, and experienced almost everything possible other than a capsize on their travels, including racing at both high speeds and snail's pace, as well as an on-water collision.

The collision came on the first of two race days, in the third race of five held over the weekend, when the French boat hit that of the Kiwis. While there was a little scuff, no repairs were necessary on the New Zealand boat and they were able to line up for the final two races on Saturday night (NZ time).

Although the French boat was ruled to have been in the wrong and were docked four points, the race umpire also took two points from the Kiwis as it was ruled they could have done more to avoid the contact.

That left the New Zealanders with work to do if they were to take part in the podium race, but little wind to work with in the fourth race of the weekend. Because of the light winds, the second day of racing saw the 'three-up' rule implemented, which sees the crews sail with just three members on board opposed to the usual five.

It was the first time racing three-up for Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling, who was in Olympic Games preparations the only other time the rule was in play during competitive racing – during the Taranto leg in Italy.

The Kiwis made a great start to the fourth race, being the second boat off the starting line and although they were momentarily able to get up on their foils, they were soon undone by the conditions. Unable to find any wind of substance, the New Zealanders fell off the pace by the midway point and were ultimately one of a number of crews who did not finish the race before it was terminated at the 15-minute mark.

It was almost a reversal of the script in the fifth and final race of the weekend, as the Kiwis had a horror start when they and Great Britain found themselves squeeze out of the starting box by the Denmark boat and had to turn around before crossing the starting line.

Despite their competitors getting a lengthy head start on them, the New Zealand boat flew up the course, finishing the race in third place.

Ending the weekend in fifth place sees them move off the foot of the ladder in the overall season standings. They now sit seventh of the eight teams, with 23 points from four events.

Australia leads the way with 32 points, ahead of Great Britain on 30 and Japan on 28, heading into the next stop of the series in France next month.