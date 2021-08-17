Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|SailingUpdated

Sailing: 'It's a real shame' - Peter Burling on Government's MIQ denial, Olympics and his love of the ocean

6 minutes to read
Peter Burling on Christchurch SailGP cancellation. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

Peter Burling says it's a "real shame" about the cancellation of next year's planned Christchurch leg of the SailGP season, but the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is just thankful to be able to get back

