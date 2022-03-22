Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

SailGP: Blair Tuke reflects on positives from disrupted SailGP season ahead of final regatta in San Francisco

3 minutes to read
The New Zealand SailGP team will return to the water this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand SailGP team will return to the water this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

The pieces are falling into place for New Zealand's SailGP team.

Embarking on their first season in the league for the 2021-22 campaign, the sailing calendar was always likely to make things tricky for them.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.