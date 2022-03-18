Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|SailingUpdated

America's Cup: The inside story of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke's rise to greatness

12 minutes to read
Peter Burling (left) and Blair Tuke. Photo / Nick Reed

Peter Burling (left) and Blair Tuke. Photo / Nick Reed

NZ Herald
By Michael Brown

Blair Tuke still remembers the first time he saw his name etched on the inside of a beer bottle cap.

A brewing company puts sports trivia questions on their bottle caps and, in this instance,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.