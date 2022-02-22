Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why we should stop knighting sportspeople

5 minutes to read
Sir Russell Coutts was knighted for services to yachting. Photo / Getty

Sir Russell Coutts was knighted for services to yachting. Photo / Getty

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

OPINION:

Kris Shannon runs through five reasons why New Zealand should stop knighting sportspeople.

1. Russell Coutts

That's it. That's the reason. But if more evidence is needed, Russell Coutts helps every time he logs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.