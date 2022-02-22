Sir Russell Coutts was knighted for services to yachting. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Kris Shannon runs through five reasons why New Zealand should stop knighting sportspeople.

1. Russell Coutts

That's it. That's the reason. But if more evidence is needed, Russell Coutts helps every time he logs on.

The yachtie was knighted for services to yachting, with special mention of the 2000 America's Cup, but the sport would be forgiven for turning down those services right about now.

And it's reasonable to wonder whether those services warranted a knighthood at all.

Coutts memorably took them offshore shortly after that 2000 triumph, a great early example of chasing that bag wisely followed since by countless Kiwi sportspeople.

The 59-year-old has recently continued what seems a nice life as chief executive of the SailGP series, whose planned stop in this country was, as most international events were, scuppered by Covid.

Now he's lending his services to the mess at parliament because, he says, it's annoying to put on a mask to go to the bathroom at a restaurant.

And, as he added to the tedious Covid stuff in something of a non-sequitur, because he's "against creating different rights, laws and privileges based on Race".

Sir Russell Coutts, a multimillionaire who's spent his career working for billionaires, is worried about someone else being privileged.

So worried in fact that, after years of servicing himself, the knight says this is the first time he's felt compelled to offer his services in protest.

2. Mark Todd

Sir Mark Todd has apologised after a video showed him whipping a horse with a branch ten times. Photo / Photosport

Unlike Coutts, it's easy to feel sympathy for Mark Todd. Imagine the misfortune of being caught on camera the one time you abuse a horse.

Imagine spending a life and career around the animals, and the very first occasion you whip one with a tree branch - ten times - someone just happens to have hit record. Talk about bad luck.

But when assessing the myriad times we've seen Todd *not* abusing horses, did any of that really justify a knighthood?

It's a curly one. Todd was made Sir Mark in 2013 for services to equestrian sport - you might notice a theme emerging here.

And as with Coutts it's difficult to mount an argument that standing on a few podiums - with the small assistance of some rather talented and not-knighted animals - was enough to merit yet another pedestal.

Todd shouldn't have his knighthood removed. That would be granting the honour a moral relevance it doesn't deserve.

Let him remain Sir Mark, symbol to the folly of knighting a dude for being merely good at sport, and let that video remain high in his Google results.

3. Athletes are sufficiently well rewarded

Hmm I feel like the prosecution can rest after Coutts and Todd, but the nature of this column demands three more reasons.

Here's an easy one: athletes who are so exceptional they get knighted have, generally, already profited nicely from their sporting skills.

Which is well earned, of course, given the crazy amount of hard work and dedication that reaching the top level requires.

But it's not all 5am alarms and skipped desserts. There's some pretty fun stuff too, financial and otherwise.

Richie McCaw famously turned down a knighthood. Photo / Photosport

In any case, no athlete is weird enough to play sport seeking the reward of a knighthood. No doubt plenty - Richie McCaw one prominent example - turn down the honour.

It's a sportsperson's prerogative to accept but they probably shouldn't have the chance, unless it's someone like John Kirwan who has made a genuine off-field difference.

4. There are plenty more deserving of attention

The same disparity can be seen every time an honours list is announced. After the page has been turned from the flashy names that make headlines, you can always find someone much less familiar who's devoted their life to curing cancer in orphan puppies.

They might receive a spot on the order of merit, or whichever category is less prestigious, who honestly knows the difference, but they'll just as soon be forgotten.

The achievements of the sporting star will be regurgitated, revelling once more in the glory days. The humble hero will deflect praise, keep their head down and get back to work, rarely again bothered by public attention.

There's an argument to be made for eschewing knighthoods entirely, and that argument may soon be presented. But if they must stay, remember what Ron Swanson said: "Awards are stupid, but they'd be less stupid if they went to the right people."

5. We should stop knighting everyone

Why restrict this to sport? Why not live in a world in which people can be good at their jobs and make lots of money without then being further elevated above the unwashed with a little title?

A world without knights, without princes and maybe even the monarchy. Uh oh, looks like we accidentally stumbled into a republicanism debate.

Knighthoods, like the royals, are an archaic reminder of a time passed, a time when New Zealanders sought protection and pat on the head from those who brought to this country colonialism.

These days, there's no need for honorifics and no need to remain under type of overlord who pays millions of pounds to women they never met and absolutely never sexually assaulted.

Surely we can ditch it all, ditch the sirs and the dames and—oh wait, not the Commonwealth Games.

If we don't keep taking on the old empire and winning bundles of medals, how will we know whom to reward with a knighthood?