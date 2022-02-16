Video footage, which is believed to be two years old and has now resurfaced on social media, allegedly shows Sir Mark Todd repeatedly smacking a horse with a stick. Photo / Tik Tok.

Video footage, which is believed to be two years old and has now resurfaced on social media, allegedly shows Sir Mark Todd repeatedly smacking a horse with a stick. Photo / Tik Tok.

Double Olympic gold medallist event rider Sir Mark Todd has been given an interim suspension by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after a video emerged over the weekend showing him whipping a horse with a branch ten times to make it go through a water obstacle.

Todd, a New Zealand Olympian currently living in Swindon and who trains racehorses, was filmed striking the animal 10 times on the legs in a video posted online. He has apologised for his action.

The BHA released a statement saying Todd couldn't race horses for the time being.

"This interim suspension means that while investigations continue into the circumstances of this incident, Sir Mark will be unable to race horses in Great Britain or internationally," said the BHA on Wednesday.

"The trainer has admitted the individual involved in the video was him, has apologised for his actions and agreed to the imposition of an interim suspension."

On Sunday the BHA condemned the video.

"The footage seen this weekend of Sir Mark Todd hitting a horse with a branch has rightly caused anger and upset within the equestrian community and beyond.

"His behaviour, for which he has apologised, fell a long way short of the standards of care we expect of licensed individuals and that we know is provided to the overwhelming majority of horses in training in Britain every day. The BHA is looking into the incident."

The clip, shared on the social media site TikTok, shows the rider striking the horse with a stick as it stands near the water's edge.

Video footage, which is believed to be two years old and has now resurfaced on social media, allegedly shows Sir Mark Todd repeatedly smacking a horse with a stick. Photo / Tik Tok.

Todd, wearing a jacket with the words "New Zealand" on the back, approached the animal from behind and struck it across the legs as its rider tried to encourage it into the water.

The horse shifted from side to side before eventually entering the water obstacle after being struck ten times.

The footage is a few years old, and it is not known where it was filmed, who owns the horse, or who was riding it.

However, during the clip, onlookers are heard to cheer as the animal eventually enters the water.

Todd's Facebook page and the clip itself attracted numerous comments from people accusing the Olympian of cruelty.

On Saturday night, Todd issued an apology saying it was an isolated incident that was out of character.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to the horse and all involved for my actions in this video clip," he said.

"One of the main things I preach is about establishing mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results.

"I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing. I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case."

Sir Mark Todd, pictured at Ellerslie Racecourse in 2015, has apologised for his actions but animal group PETA says he should be stripped of his CBE. Photo / File

One Irish equine supply company posted the clip on its Facebook adding that it would no longer be selling any Mark Todd products.

Mimi Bekhechi, Vice President of PETA UK, Europe and Australia told the Daily Mail: "For anyone who still thinks that equestrian events are benign activities, seeing one of the sport's most decorated and accomplished riders repeatedly beat a horse must surely remove those blinkers.

"Sir Mark Todd not only must face the fullest extent of the law but also should have his CBE revoked immediately and be expelled from New Zealand's Sports Hall of Fame. The only badge he deserves is one of shame."

Todd, 65, made his name as an eventer and showjumper and won gold for New Zealand in Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988, the year he was named the New Zealand sports personality of the year.

The sportsman was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2013 New Year's Honours.

According to a number of interviews last year, Todd trains from his Foxhill yard near Lambourn in Berkshire after setting up the stables in 2019.

He told The Sun last year: "The whole reason people train is to dream of having runners in the big races. One of the reasons I decided to start here was because the biggest and best races are here.

"If I can pick up a Group 1 here or an Ascot winner that would top anything I did in New Zealand and I don't want to compare it to my eventing days but it would be right up there.

"So to have a horse that we can take to Ascot so soon and to have spoken about the Derby is really exciting, it's what I want."