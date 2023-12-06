Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Ryan Fox reflects on journey to 2024 PGA Tour card

Christopher Reive
By
7 mins to read
Ryan Fox will play on the 2024 PGA Tour after earning his card during the 2023 DP World Tour season. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox will play on the 2024 PGA Tour after earning his card during the 2023 DP World Tour season. Photo / Getty Images

After earning his card for the 2024 PGA Tour, Ryan Fox opens up to Christopher Reive about his journey to the top.

“Everyone needs to get away from it. It sounds weird because a lot

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport