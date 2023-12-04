Will the former Prime Minister repeat the rare feat at this year's event? Video / Supplied

Golf Instagram sensation Mac Boucher has rounded out the field for the second Chasing the Fox event at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club next week.

The Canadian has more than 330,000 followers on Instagram and has attracted almost four million likes on TikTok making him the most popular golfer from his country. He’s been touring New Zealand courses over the last week, sharing videos of his unique slinging shots as he tries to reach a scratch handicap playing both left and right-handed.





The event takes place on December 14 and is a short format, teams contest where golfers get to take on world number 28 Ryan Fox. Fox had another stellar season, winning the BMW Championship in September, and finished fifth on the DP Tour season standings.

All Blacks Anton Leinert-Brown, Damien McKenzie and Will Jordan will make up Team Rugby, coming off the back of a superb showing at the Rugby World Cup where they were edged in the final by the Springboks. Jordan finished the tournament as top try scorer.

On Team Cricket, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson will be joined on the tee by Black Caps great Ross Taylor.

Act leader David Seymour, Sir John Key and Max Key will make up the Politicians team while two-time Olympic champion Eric Murray, Black Sticks great Simon Child and surfer Billy Stairmand are in the Olympians team. Last year Sir John Key sunk an ace at the par three eighth at the Middlemore course before he was mobbed with hugs, high-fives and handshakes moments after pulling off the rare feat. He was given a guard of honour set up by fellow players on the green, leading towards the hole.

Warriors duo Shaun Johnson and Wayde Egan will be joined by club great Awen Guttenbeil while Team Legends include comedian Mike King, chef Josh Emett and Boucher.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old schoolboy, Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau will caddie for Fox.

Teepa-Tarau, who has autism, is from a small rural town in the Bay of Plenty and caused a seismic shock-wave in New Zealand’s golfing scene by winning a national title at the Aims Games after only having played three rounds of golf in his life.

A group of Royal Auckland and Grange members which includes former All Blacks coach John Hart and rugby great Grant Fox are funding the trip for Bayleigh and his family to attend the event and experience the day.

Chasing the Fox this year is partnering up with I Am Hope as the charity partner.