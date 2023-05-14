Ryan Fox with newborn Margot and his eldest child Isobel. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has announced the birth of his second child as he leaves New Zealand for his second major of the golf season.

Fox announced on Instagram the birth of his second daughter Margot last week. The couple’s eldest daughter Isobel was born in 2020.

But he hasn’t had long to spend with the latest addition to the family as he heads back to the United States to continue his golf season. Fox finished in a share of 26th in his maiden appearance at the Masters last month before withdrawing from the RBC Heritage event the following week.

He battled with illness at Augusta which turned into pneumonia. He returned home for the birth of his second daughter and goes into the PGA Championship without playing any competitive golf for the past month.

“Well my nice break at home has finally come to an end. While some of it was spent recovering from pneumonia, @annekefox and I are very proud to have welcomed little Margot into our family last week. It’s definitely tough to leave them at home but back to work in NY for the @pgachampionship #foxtracker #girldad #familyof4now”

Fox, ranked 40th in the world, will be playing in his fifth PGA Championship. He has made the cut in three of his previous four appearances.

He will be joined by fellow Kiwi Steven Alker in the field.