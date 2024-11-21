Advertisement
Warren Gatland is the ‘world’s best coach’ says assistant Rob Howley

AFP
2 mins to read
Warren Gatland's team has lost 11 straight. Photo / Photosport

Under-fire Wales boss Warren Gatland is the “world’s best coach” and going nowhere, according to assistant Rob Howley.

Debate over Gatland’s position as Wales boss has intensified following a national record run of 11 straight defeats.

Prospects of ending 2024 with a morale-boosting victory look slim given world champions South Africa will be Wales’s opponents in their November international finale in Cardiff on Sunday.

Failure to beat the Springboks would mean Wales had gone through an entire calendar year without winning a Test for the first time since 1937.

Gatland’s first stint in charge of Wales from 2008-19 yielded four Six Nations Championships titles and two appearances at Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

But since taking over from Wayne Pivac, his fellow New Zealander, for a second spell as Wales coach in 2022, Gatland has presided over just six wins from 23 Tests.

Wales now face a formidable Springboks side fresh from beating England 29-20 at Twickenham last weekend - when Gatland’s men suffered a 52-20 drubbing against Australia.

There are now doubts over whether the 61-year-old, will still be in charge when Wales open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on January 31.

But former Wales halfback Howley, who has worked with Gatland for more than 20 years as player and coach, insisted the right man was at the helm.

“We’ve got the best coach in the world who has had a legacy of over 13 years,” Howley said Thursday. “He has won Grand Slams, and there is no better coach to have in your camp than Warren Gatland. He gives players the confidence and self-belief they need to go out and play.

“He is a hugely respected coach and has coached over a number of years. His legacy with different teams is a winning legacy.”

Howley added: “I think that at the moment we are in this spell where we are losing and losing. We, at some point, know we will win, and I hope it will be on Saturday.

“I just feel at the moment we’ve got the best coach who has got years of experience.

“He understands rugby, and I believe that Wales have got the best coach in the world to get us out of this.”

Howley, asked if he would be willing to take over as interim head coach should Gatland leave, replied: “Warren Gatland won’t leave.”

