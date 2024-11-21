But since taking over from Wayne Pivac, his fellow New Zealander, for a second spell as Wales coach in 2022, Gatland has presided over just six wins from 23 Tests.

Wales now face a formidable Springboks side fresh from beating England 29-20 at Twickenham last weekend - when Gatland’s men suffered a 52-20 drubbing against Australia.

There are now doubts over whether the 61-year-old, will still be in charge when Wales open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on January 31.

But former Wales halfback Howley, who has worked with Gatland for more than 20 years as player and coach, insisted the right man was at the helm.

“We’ve got the best coach in the world who has had a legacy of over 13 years,” Howley said Thursday. “He has won Grand Slams, and there is no better coach to have in your camp than Warren Gatland. He gives players the confidence and self-belief they need to go out and play.

“He is a hugely respected coach and has coached over a number of years. His legacy with different teams is a winning legacy.”

Howley added: “I think that at the moment we are in this spell where we are losing and losing. We, at some point, know we will win, and I hope it will be on Saturday.

“I just feel at the moment we’ve got the best coach who has got years of experience.

“He understands rugby, and I believe that Wales have got the best coach in the world to get us out of this.”

Howley, asked if he would be willing to take over as interim head coach should Gatland leave, replied: “Warren Gatland won’t leave.”