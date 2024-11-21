Under-fire Wales boss Warren Gatland is the “world’s best coach” and going nowhere, according to assistant Rob Howley.
Debate over Gatland’s position as Wales boss has intensified following a national record run of 11 straight defeats.
Prospects of ending 2024 with a morale-boosting victory look slim given world champions South Africa will be Wales’s opponents in their November international finale in Cardiff on Sunday.
Failure to beat the Springboks would mean Wales had gone through an entire calendar year without winning a Test for the first time since 1937.
Gatland’s first stint in charge of Wales from 2008-19 yielded four Six Nations Championships titles and two appearances at Rugby World Cup semi-finals.