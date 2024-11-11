Super Rugby Pacific 2025 officially kicks off on 14 February next year, but squad naming day marks the unofficial start of the season as fans get their first look at how each team will line up.

The signing of the off season so far is undoubtedly Ardie Savea’s departure from the Hurricanes to move north and join his brother Julian at Moana Pasifika, while the Crusaders have signed former Wallaby James O’Connor for 2025- will there be any more surprises as the squads are announced?

