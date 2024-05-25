After one of the most difficult weeks of his career, Rob Penney took time to thank his side’s supporters as the Crusaders kept their season alive.

Needing two wins from their last two games, and other results to go their way to have any hopes of reaching the Super Rugby Pacific finals, the Crusaders did their first job.

A 29-27 victory over the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday will at the very least ensure the Crusaders will have something to play for next weekend, when they host Moana Pasifika.

But after a week that saw coach Penney questioned for his off-field conduct rather than results, the Crusaders stood up when they needed to.

On Wednesday, following his weekly press conference, Penney was captured by a live microphone referring to a reporter as a “c***” , after his job security was questioned.

On Thursday, Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge apologised on behalf of the organisation.

After his side’s victory, and speaking publicly for the first time since his faux pas, Penney held his hands up and owned his mistake.

“I was really disappointed in myself,” said Penney. “I’ve got to be better than that.

“It was really unfortunate, and I was really disappointed in myself. Looking back, I thought ‘there’s a distraction the boys didn’t need heading into a big game like this.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney. Photo / Photosport

“I just didn’t want to be a distraction, and I felt it potentially was.

“But it worked out okay today.”

Naturally, Penney’s task in 2024 was never going to be easy.

Replacing Scott Robertson at the helm of the seven-time reigning champions, the Crusaders also lost Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock - two of Super Rugby’s all-time greats.

And with an injury toll that seems to have not abated from week one, the results of 2024 paint a clear picture.

Of 13 games, Penney’s Crusaders have won only three.

The nature of Super Rugby’s playoff structure, where eight of 12 teams advance, combined with six losing bonus points, give Penney a chance of reaching the post-season.

But with their backs to the wall, and with a packed house behind them against the Blues, the Crusaders showed their mettle.

For the most part, this season has seen the Crusaders well supported.

Now preparing to take charge of the All Blacks, Robertson has made it clear that Penney must be backed with the Crusaders, while Mansbridge hit out at calls for him to be sacked mid-season.

That support from all sides has not gone unnoticed by Penney.

“It’s been so humbling. It’s quite emotional really, being an old red and black boy from way back.

“They’ve got every reason to lose the faith. All week - and I guess people with negative comments wouldn’t necessarily message me directly - but my phone’s just been non-stop with support.

“It’s just very humbling. One wee moment today was a bit of payback, for the faith that people have shown in us as a group.

“Let’s see where we can take it now.”

For now, though, the Crusaders must wait.

As the final whistle sounded on Saturday night, the Crusaders still sit 10th on the ladder, even if the gap to eighth and the last playoff spot has been cut to just two points.

The Crusaders celebrate Noah Hotham's try against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

The Highlanders can do the Crusaders a huge favour later on Sunday, if they can defeat Fijian Drua in Dunedin. They’ll need another favour the week after, when the Drua host the Melbourne Rebels in their final regular season match, with a win to guarantee them a playoff spot.

Even still, the next seven days will be telling for the Crusaders.

Penney will still need to overcome Moana Pasifika - who at this stage have more wins in 2024 than the Crusaders - and hope the Western Force and Drua finish the season winless.

“Too many permutations, isn’t there?” Penney joked. “We’ll just set ourselves up to have a great week next week.

“We’ve got an opportunity to, I guess, push through. It’s out of our hands to a degree.

“But the things we can control are having a great performance here against Moana. The crowd got us over the line today.

“There’s just no doubt that the people turning up like that is so inspiring and motivating for the players.

“If we can get another great crowd, that would just be so good. Whatever happens on the back of that, we feel as though we’re building.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



