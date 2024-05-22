The Crusaders coach didn't take kindly to questions about his side's struggles. Video / NZ Herald

Crusaders coach Rob Penney was involved in a prickly exchange with a journalist, as questions over his side’s faltering performances refuse to go away.

Fronting media, Penney was involved in a tense series of limited answers, which extended for more than three minutes.

With their Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes hanging by a thread after a 10th loss of the season, Penney has remained defiant that he is the best person to take the franchise forward.

In particular, Penney took exception to being asked about an image of himself in the coaches box, during last weekend’s defeat to the Brumbies.

The Crusaders went down 31-24 after a last-minute penalty try saw the hosts take the spoils and all but dash the defending champions’ chances of adding a record eighth consecutive title.

That defeat leaves the Crusaders 10th on the ladder, with just two victories from their opening 12 matches of the season. Mathematically, it is still possible for Penney’s side to reach the playoffs, albeit other results need to fall in their favour.

Rob Penney. Photo / Getty Images

If they’re to have any chance of the post-season, the Crusaders will need to beat both the table-topping Blues and Moana Pasifika in their final two games, and hope for both the Fijian Drua and Western Force to lose their remaining two fixtures, in order to sneak into eighth place.

While the Crusaders have won the last seven successive titles under Scott Robertson, they haven’t missed the playoffs since 2015.

Earlier this week, New South Wales Waratahs coach Darren Coleman was sacked with his side sitting bottom of the ladder, with the same 2-10 record as the Crusaders. Co-incidentally, both of those wins came against Penney.

The Crusaders’ previous record for most losses in a single season was eight, which came back in 1996 when they finished last.

Listen above for Penney’s full exchange