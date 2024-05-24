Reporter Ian is at the nib Little Legends 10K Relay, where kid rugby fanatics are racing to win some big bucks for their clubs! Who will take home the prize?

Harry Plummer credits his career-best form to focusing on valuable opinions and enjoying his role.

It has not been an easy rode to the 10 jersey for Plummer, who has battled competition and multiple surgeries.

Vern Cotter’s Blues have built a dominant forward pack, boosting Plummer’s performance as a playmaker.

The Blues remain focused on their upcoming games, particularly against the Crusaders who they know will come out firing.

It’s testament to the Blues’ table topping season that one of their pivotal figures is far from the most recognisable name.

Throughout history, the Blues have been blessed with endless superstars. Yet not since 2003 have they claimed a fully-fledged Super Rugby title.

This year seems different on many levels, not least due to their unheralded contributors – the likes of Corey Evans, Cole Forbes, Taufa Funaki and Adrian Choat – consistently coming to the fore.

Sure, All Blacks Hoskins Sotutu, Patrick Tuipulotu and Ofa Tuʻungafasi continue to lead the charge from the dominant Blues pack.

Behind them, though, Harry Plummer has become the reliable cool, calm head directing the Blues title quest. Plummer is no Carlos Spencer or Beauden Barrett but, to this point, he’s proving the perfect understated foil.

Richie Mo’unga’s departure to Japan was supposed to pave the way for Stephen Perofeta to push his case to challenge Damian McKenzie for the New Zealand No 10 jersey.

Perofeta’s prolonged injury absence instead opened the door for Plummer to seize the Blues’ reins, and with a blend of composed control, tactical and accurate goalkicking and stoic defence, he’s made the role his own.

Harry Plummer on attack against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

This week, as the Blues attempt to end the Crusaders’ playoff hopes in Christchurch, it’s no surprise Plummer retains the first five-eighths duties, with Perofeta returning at fullback.

Plummer’s road to starting playmaker is paved with adversity. Now in his sixth season with the Blues, he’s overcome multiple shoulder issues, two heart surgeries and near-constant second-fiddle status to prove his worth.

“Coming into the professional game, I had some injury blows which took their toll on me mentally but also probably not performing how I wanted to,” Plummer reflects.

“I’ve developed some skills over the years which have allowed me to enjoy my rugby the last couple of years.”

In 2021 and, when the first surgery didn’t solve the problem, 2022, Plummer had heart surgery to fix an arrhythmia by burning one of his electrical pathways.

“It wasn’t as major as an open-heart surgery but anything to do with the heart gets a bit nerve-racking.”

Those setbacks helped forge the mental resilience required to navigate on-field pressure.

“We’re out there every day trying to better our technical and tactical skills. That’s come a long way, which has probably come from having to play a lot of different positions for the Blues – mainly 10, 12 and having to cover 15 – but mental growth has been massive. Being comfortable with who I am as a player, what I offer to the team and building that resilience which is key in professional sport. That’s developed who I am now.”

Harry Plummer's rise to the starting 10 jersey at the Blues has been far from easy. Photo / Photosport

Experience, maturity and ultimately being comfortable in his skin has culminated in Plummer’s career-best form this season.

“It’s a bit of all of that. It comes down to redefining who you value opinions from. That’s my family, coaches and teammates. When you put it into a smaller picture, it becomes a lot easier to turn up to work and enjoy what you’re doing. When you enjoy it, you play some good footy.”

Versatility can be a blessing and a curse. Due to a line of preferred playmakers Plummer has, in previous years, frequently shifted to second five. Assuming chief responsibility for running the team is where he wanted to be, though.

“I grew up always playing 10 and I was signed by the Blues as a 10. Naturally as a bit of a bigger body outside the likes of Beauden, Stephen Perofeta, Otere Black, they like that dual playmaker, so I’ve shifted to 12.

“I’d put my form down to self confidence in my skills, my ability as a kicker. I naturally want to control the game. The more time I’ve been given at 10, the more you grow behind this team.”

Naturally, pulling the strings behind a domineering forward pack helps any playmaker. It’s much easier to chart influential decisions with time and space on the front foot.

Vern Cotter’s Blues, with their ruthlessly efficient power game, have provided Super Rugby Pacific’s best platform this season and Plummer is thriving as a result.

“The front eight has really put their hands up this year. At the start of the season, Vern put it on them that they needed to be the most dominant pack in the competition. They’ve shown why we’ve been so successful with not just set piece but how they move around the field and how powerful they are. As a 10, it’s nice to be moving forward. It’s a game plan that expresses the Blues region with a little bit of flair but not afraid to roll our sleeves up and get dirty with other teams.”

Scrutiny is mounting on the Crusaders – as evidenced by Rob Penney’s outburst this week. Their dire 2-10 campaign casts this year’s Crusaders as a shadow of the seven-time defending champions. Despite resting Dalton Papali’i and Caleb Clarke this week, the Blues appear grounded in their quest to continue their charge.

“We haven’t done anything yet. We’re still two games away from the post-season. We’re very much looking forward to this Crusaders game because we know they’re going to come firing. There’s a lot of ways our game can get a lot better and we’re excited to show that in the coming weeks.

“Anyone that goes down to Christchurch, regardless of their form, thinking it’s going to be easy is kidding themselves. They’ve shown some glimpses of form the last couple of weeks so we’re expecting their best.”

Having turned adversity into opportunity, maintaining his best form is Plummer’s next task.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.