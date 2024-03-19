All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi and second five-eighths Sonny Bill Williams praying after the RWC pool match against Canada at the Oita Stadium, Japan. Rugby World Cup. 2 October 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the sports science age of counting calories and maximising protein intake fasting for 12 hours a day is not, one suspects, optimal for peak athletic performance.

All Blacks and Blues prop Ofa Tuʻungafasi has, however, grown so accustomed to going without food and water during Ramadan; he believes it inspires his best form.

Tuʻungafasi is among a host of global athletes – including super lightweight world boxing champion Devin Haney and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah – but possibly the only professional sportsperson in a New Zealand context after Sonny Bill Williams’ retirement, who are in the midst of celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

As with all Muslims at this time of year Tuʻungafasi is – from March 10 to April 9 – forgoing water and food from sunrise to sunset (7.10am to 7.45pm NZT) in a quest to strengthen spirituality.

For Tuʻungafasi, a powerful defender and versatile scrummager, that involves packing down the front-row against the Crusaders, as the Blues attempt to defy history at Eden Park on Saturday night (7pm kick-off), having only consumed a hearty breakfast of two steaks and multiple eggs with a side of water.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi: 'I'm used to going without food growing up.' Photo / Getty Images

“For me in the month of Ramadan, the biggest thing is gratitude and being grateful for where I am, and what I have,” Tuʻungafasi says after finishing training with the Blues on a 21C afternoon in Auckland. “It’s a month of reflecting and appreciating everything that is happening in my life.”

Tuʻungafasi’s 122kg frame requires substantial fuel to thrive in the heart of the Blues pack but he says resisting cravings, maintaining weight and energy while fasting for a month in season is not an issue.

“It’s not a challenge for me. I’m used to going without food growing up. It’s a little bit tough going without water especially today when the sun is out. This is my seventh or eighth season doing Ramadan and it’s probably the best time of my season. That’s when I play some of my best footy.

“I love the challenge of fasting with no food, no water. I don’t expect anything from myself I just go out there and play.”

During the Covid-impacted 2020 season, when the All Blacks returned home from Australia and had to isolate for two weeks, Tuʻungafasi took his fasting to the next level.

“I can go without food. I did 10 days without food then. I was just lying in the hotel so that part is easy to manage. My weight stays the same throughout Ramadan. When it gets really hot, going without water is challenging for me.”

Such sacrifice helps Tuʻungafasi appreciate how hard he has worked from humble roots in Tonga to establish his 57-test career with the All Blacks – and remind him that others remain far less privileged.

“There are millions of people around the world who are in that position [without food] or worse. I don’t think it’s a big thing going for 12 to 14 hours without food or water.

“Islam has been a massive part of my career and my life the last nine or 10 years. Ramadan is the holy month in Islam. I’m grateful to be here and do Ramadan during the season.”

Tuʻungafasi didn’t play but was in the last Blues squad that defeated the Crusaders at Eden Park a decade ago. Fellow prop Angus Ta’avao and captain Patrick Tuipulotu, who is expected to return from a broken jaw this week, are the only other current squad members from that rare 2014 success.

Two years ago the Blues secured their first win against the Crusaders in Christchurch for almost 20 years. That victory, though, is their sole success in their last 19 attempts against the red-and-black machine to highlight the lopsided ledger.

Painful defeats, such as the crushing loss in the final at Eden Park in 2022 after the Blues fashioned a 15-match unbeaten run, and last year’s demoralising semifinal exit in Christchurch, linger.

“The majority of this group were here last year and the year before. It hurts,” Tuʻungafasi said. “We haven’t won anything in a long time. Sometimes it’s good to look back at history to get the team up and look forward to the challenge ahead.”

After falling to a franchise-worst four successive losses to start this year’s campaign, the Crusaders empire is crumbling.

Rob Penney’s side are decimated by injuries and struggling to cope with influential post-World Cup player and coaching deflections. The upshot is the Crusaders are seemingly there for the taking.

Given their horror record, though, Tuʻungafasi and the Blues are taking nothing for granted.

“The Crusaders have lost some great players in key positions but they can turn up on Saturday and be a totally different team. We’re doing the best we can to be ready for that.”