The Herald is back with our annual rankings of the top 100 New Zealand players in Super Rugby Pacific. As has been the case around the competition, there’s been plenty of movement ahead of the new campaign.

Players who have been capped by and are still available to play for other countries, and those out long term not considered. Only players participating for New Zealand teams in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition were eligible for selection.

Not considered for selection due to unavailability:

Will Jordan — outside back, Crusaders. Out for the season

Thomas Umaga-Jensen — midfield back, Highlanders. Out for the season

Braydon Ennor — utility back, Crusaders. Out for the season

Codie Taylor — hooker, Crusaders. Extended leave. Due back late in the season.

2022′s rankings

2023′s rankings

100. Daniel Lienert-Brown — prop, Highlanders (new)

An experienced head in the Highlanders’ front row, outside of his scrummaging, Lienert-Brown is a skilful player who is confident in his passing ability and happy to take on the line. Might not have the same impact across the park as other props, but he’s a dependable talent.

99. George Dyer — prop, Chiefs (new)

Dyer made his mark with the Chiefs as an injury replacement in 2022, earning himself a fulltime contract for the 2023 season in which he continued to develop into a high-quality prop. After earning a call-up into the All Blacks XV in 2023, he’ll hope to keep things trending in the right direction.

98. Henry Bell — hooker, Highlanders (new)

Bell is set to start the year as the Highlanders’ first-choice hooker after spending a couple of years playing for the Utah Warriors in Major League Rugby in the US, but his play for Otago in the NPC and his pre-season form should give Highlanders fans confidence he can do a job in 2024.

97. Pouri Rakete-Stones — prop, Hurricanes (down 22)

He can play both sides of the scrum with equal impact, and is a good ball carrier. He’s more than happy to put his hand up for those gritty carries into the teeth of the defence and does well in the physical battles.

96. Bradley Slater — hooker, Chiefs (new)

Slater is a reliable lineout thrower and maintains a high work rate, but he has a point of difference in the fact he can cover blindside flanker. Versatility is always an asset in a sport where injuries are common, so expect Slater to make his mark in one way or another.

95. Rivez Reihana — first five-eighth, Crusaders (new)

Fergus Burke was supposed to be the Crusaders’ No 10 in the post-Richie Mo’unga era. But injuries happen and now it will be Reihana who gets to fill that void in the interim. Reihana moved south from the Chiefs during the off season and will battle for minutes against second-year Crusader Taha Kemara.

94. Salesi Rayasi — outside back, Hurricanes (down 23)

A wing who can score tries in bunches, he had his moments in 2023 but was outshone a bit by Kini Naholo, who led the team with nine tries. Rayasi has good pace and athleticism but in the past his defence has been a bit suspect.

93. Kini Naholo — wing, Hurricanes (new)

Naholo’s potential as a strike weapon on the wing has been seen in his time with Taranaki in the NPC, but he’s yet to really establish himself at Super Rugby level. He’s fast and can finish tries well with both strength and elusiveness. Time on the Hurricanes’ wings will be very competitive this season, so he’ll need to take his opportunities.

92. Peter Umaga-Jensen — midfield back, Hurricanes (down 4)

A tough man to stop with a head of steam, elusive with his footwork and damaging with his strength, he’ll probably be resigned to a bench role behind Jordie Barrett at No 12 this season. A ranking that reflects limited opportunities.

91. Cameron Suafoa — lock, Blues (new)

Suafoa can float between lock and loose forward and, after making a strong impression in his opportunities last year, could again find himself with some additional minutes in Patrick Tuipulotu’s absence.

90. Josh Ioane — first five-eighth, Chiefs (down 15)

Destined for another season as the back-up to Damian McKenzie, Ioane is a handy player to be able to call upon from the bench. He was able to show flashes of what he’s capable of in 2023, and being able to play fullback helps his cause. Unfortunately for him, the Chiefs had two breakout stars in those positions last year.

89. Zach Gallagher — lock, Crusaders (new)

Gallagher’s ability and work rate have shone in every chance he’s been given and, with the locking rotations at the Crusaders a work in progress, he could take another step in 2024 if he earns more playing time.

88. Brayden Iose — loose forward, Hurricanes (new)

Iose operated primarily off the Hurricanes’ bench in 2023, but really made his mark when he did get to start. In either role, Iose brings a high level of physicality to the field. He’s likely to hold a similar role in 2024.

87. Daniel Rona — midfield, Chiefs (new)

Rona’s play in 2023 earned him a three-year contract with the Chiefs, after he made a huge impact as injury cover for Anton Lienert-Brown. He runs on to the ball hard, can break the line with his strength and has the confidence to move the ball on. Defensively, too, he’s sound, and he provides a comfortable layer of depth to the Chiefs midfield.

86. Simon Parker — loose forward, Chiefs (new)

Ahead of last season, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan mentioned Parker as a player to watch for the future. Injuries have hampered his involvement in recent years, but when he’s had opportunities he has impressed with a usually high tackle count and good discipline. Parker will get chances to shine in 2024 and can outplay this ranking.

85. Fergus Burke — first five-eighth, Crusaders (up 9)

Serving as Richie Mo’unga’s deputy in recent times, Burke has developed into a classy player and a solid game manager. He also impressed at fullback in Will Jordan’s absence last year. Unfortunately, he’ll miss the first half of the year due to injury.

84. Brad Shields — loose forward, Hurricanes (new)

It’s been more than four years since Shields represented England, so that means he could, in theory, play his way into the All Blacks and thus earn a place on this list. Shields returns straight into captaincy with the Hurricanes and while he might need to get used to the running of Super Rugby after a stint in the North, he’ll provide an experienced head in the young squad.

83. Brodie McAlister — hooker, Crusaders (up 1)

Serving as one of Codie Taylor’s backup options, McAlister has been able to show glimpses of his abilities at Super Rugby level. He plays with a good energy, and is a tireless worker. His form in 2022 saw him called into the All Blacks XV, and he’ll be looking to return to a similar level of play when he gets the opportunity.

82. Xavier Roe — halfback, Chiefs (new)

A player who likes to back his instincts and bring energy to the pitch, Roe will have the first audition in the Chiefs’ No 9 jersey when they meet the Crusaders in the opening round of the competition. After missing all of the 2023 campaign following a shoulder reconstruction, he’ll be looking to make his mark against the reigning champs.

81. Adrian Choat — loose forward, Blues (new)

Choat attacks the breakdown and hits hard in the collision. He’s been a constant performer from the Blues’ bench, a role he’s likely to continue in 2024, and has made a similar impact when starting.

80. Cam Millar — first five-eighth, Highlanders (new)

There was plenty of intrigue around who would be the Highlanders’ No 10 when the season begins, and it appears Millar will have to bide his time a little more before he takes the reins. Millar is a talented playmaker, but he may take some time before he finds his comfort zone.

79. TJ Perenara — halfback, Hurricanes (new)

With 80 All Blacks tests to his name, we know what Perenara offers a team. However, there are other factors at play for the 32-year-old. He’s coming back after an Achilles injury that has kept him out since late 2022, and Cam Roigard has since emerged as the Hurricanes’ guy. It’s hard to know how Perenara’s season will look, so I’ve ranked him here and hope he outplays it.

78. Mitchell Drummond — halfback, Crusaders (down 5)

With a strong pass and a boot to match, Drummond has carved himself a role as a player who does all the little things right. He won’t often make the plays that appear on highlight reels, but he’s a serviceable half who takes the right options for his team.

77. Chay Fihaki — outside back, Crusaders (new)

If Will Jordan weren’t ruled out for the season, Fihaki probably wouldn’t be on this list. That’s not a knock on his talent, more the lack of opportunities. Now, he’s poised for a breakout year as the Crusaders look for a new fulltime 15. With a strong boot and the ability to create opportunities from nothing, Fihaki shapes up as an intriguing talent to keep an eye on this season.

76. Sean Withy — loose forward, Highlanders (new)

With Shannon Frizell plying his trade off-shore, Withy will get an extended opportunity on the blindside. He’s had a strong pre-season and he brings a physical presence to the pitch. He’s one of several players looking to make the most of plenty of chances in the Highlanders’ squad this year.

Kaylum Boshier is one to watch in 2024. Photo / Photosport

75. Dominic Gardiner — loose forward, Crusaders (new)

Gardiner probably got more minutes than he bargained for with the Crusaders in 2023, but he made the most of them and eventually found himself playing in the final. A loose forward who can also cover lock, his game time could be dictated by which of his teammates are and aren’t available, but he’s a talent to keep an eye on for the future.

74. Brett Cameron — first five-eighth, Hurricanes (up 9)

Cameron provides the Hurricanes with an experienced and composed option at No 10. The club has largely struggled for consistency in the role ever since Beauden Barrett left, but Cameron has been a welcome addition.

73. Josh Moorby — outside back, Hurricanes (up 20)

Moorby took full advantage of the opportunities afforded to him in Ruben Love’s absence and showed his talent from fullback. With Love returning, Moorby will look to make his mark from the wing and has all the tools needed to do that.

72. A.J. Lam — outside back, Blues (new)

A player whose opportunities have been limited in a stacked Blues’ backline, Lam brings power, speed and smarts on the wing when he does get on the pitch.

71. George Bell — hooker, Crusaders (up 28)

The future is now for the Crusaders, who will turn to Bell as their starting hooker with Codie Taylor on extended leave. Many have tipped Bell as a player who will one day feature at test level — some going as far as tipping him as a bolter in the last couple of years despite limited Super Rugby time. He’ll probably outplay this ranking considerably.

70. Kurt Eklund — hooker, Blues (down 17)

A true connoisseur of the lineout drive, Eklund’s attacking nous has made him a force from close range at times. He’s tough, goes looking for work and makes the most of his time on the pitch. He’ll look to reclaim the top hooking role with the Blues in 2024.

69. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens — outside back, Highlanders (new)

After a few years of being stuck in a logjam of outside backs at the Blues, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens heads south in search of opportunity. He found exactly that, with an opportunity to own the No 15 jersey. He’s athletic and can make a big impact with his running game. As one of the standout players in the NPC last year, he’ll look to carry that form into the next level.

68. Peter Lakai — loose forward, Hurricanes (up 29)

Anyone having to fill the No 8 jersey in Ardie Savea’s absence would have a tall task, but Lakai now has the opportunity to really make himself known to fans. He’s got a damaging game on both sides of the ball and can take another step in his development this year.

67. Julian Savea — outside back, Moana Pasifika (up 5)

We all know what Savea is capable of, and The Bus still has gas in the tank. A vital new member of Moana Pasifika for both his ability and experience. He should become the competition’s all-time leading try-scorer outright this season.

66. Noah Hotham — halfback, Crusaders (new)

The Crusaders’ future at halfback. It seems only a matter of time before Hotham stars in Christchurch after some dazzling displays in 2023; his running game is likely to win him plenty of fans. But for the present, he’ll earn his keep finishing games behind Mitchell Drummond.

65. Cortez Ratima — halfback, Chiefs (new)

In limited minutes behind Brad Weber last year, Ratima was able to showcase his dynamic running threat and support play, impressing at every post. While he’ll battle Xavier Roe for the No 9 jersey in Weber’s absence, if he can cement it, Ratima has the potential to put his hand up for higher honours.

64. Christian Lio-Willie —— loose forward, Crusaders (new)

Lio-Willie joined the Crusaders from the Highlanders ahead of last season and it proved to be a masterstroke for both parties. Lio-Willie played a large role in the loose forwards for the champion Crusaders after injuries depleted their stocks — he even played 80 minutes at No 8 in the final. He’ll again need opportunities to fall his way, but he’s shown what he’s capable of.

63. Isaia Walker-Leawere — lock, Hurricanes (up 18)

A physical, athletic lock, Walker-Leawere’s game has continually developed in his time with the Hurricanes. He’ll be a key feature for them at the set piece this season.

62. Harry Plummer — utility back, Blues (new)

A first five-eighth by trade, Plummer has been coming along as a very good midfield option with the Blues. He’s not the kind of midfielder who’s going to tear the defence to shreds with his running game, but he provides the Blues with another playmaking option and, perhaps more importantly, another player who is comfortable with organising a backline.

61. Fabian Holland — lock, Highlanders (new)

Leaving his home in the Netherlands at 16 to chase his rugby dreams, Holland, now 21, is among a host of exciting young locking talents poised to become a household name in 2024. He’s a good lineout target, physical and has the engine to match.

60. Caleb Delany — lock, Hurricanes (new)

One of the country’s most promising young locks, Delany comes into his third Super Rugby season after a strong campaign in 2023. He can cover lock or flanker and plays the game with intensity and intent.

59. Devan Flanders — loose forward, Hurricanes (up 21)

Flanders is a battering ram of a ball runner, and has the strength to make things tricky for those trying to bring him down, and is also able to play all the positions in the back row, making him a handy asset to have.

58. Ollie Norris — prop, Chiefs (up 21)

He attacks the game from a physicality standpoint, and can rack up a high tackle count on top of his work around the breakdown. He’s a good scrummager and became a reliable threat off the bench for the Chiefs in 2023.

57. Etene Nanai-Seturo — outside back, Chiefs (up 11)

He has the speed, acceleration and footwork to be a menace for defences, and knows how to finish a try. He had a strong season in 2023, with 15 clean breaks to his credit and running for almost 900m. He’ll be a threat all season again for the Chiefs.

56. Macca Springer — outside back, Crusaders (new)

Anyone who follows South Island schoolboy rugby, or The Legend of Marty Banks on Facebook after they signposted Springer as one to remember back in 2020, won’t have been surprised to see the talented young outside back impress in his debut Super Rugby campaign last year. The top try-scorer at last year’s World Rugby under-20s championships, he can make himself a fulltime headache for opponents on the Crusaders wing.

55. Kaylum Boshier — loose forward, Chiefs (new)

Of players I expect to outplay their rankings, Boshier would lead that list. Donning the No 7 jersey in Sam Cane’s absence, Boshier brings plenty of effort to the pitch as well as a calm head, and will have the opportunities to impress.

54. Anton Segner — loose forward, Blues (new)

The continued emergence of the 22-year-old German adds to an interesting puzzle in the Blues’ loose forward stocks in 2024. He’ll get the first shot at the No 6 jersey with Akira Ioane unavailable, and with his physical, high-work-rate style of rugby, could make himself hard to displace.

53. Billy Proctor — midfield back, Hurricanes (up 10)

Proctor began to form a formidable midfield partnership with Jordie Barrett in 2023 and one the Hurricanes will look to continue to grow. Proctor runs good lines and hits the ball with speed, and he’s also shown he loves to make a tackle.

52. Hugh Renton — loose forward, Highlanders (new)

Renton was a constant contributor for the Highlanders last year, making his presence felt off the back of the scrum. A player who goes looking for work on the paddock and attacks the breakdown, Renton could take another step forward in 2024 in the new-look Highlanders.

51. Sam Gilbert — utility back, Highlanders (new)

First five-eighth, fullback, midfield, wing, hell if he was asked to start in the forwards I’m sure he would get it a crack. Gilbert has been a rather valuable asset for the Highlanders in recent seasons, though looks set to be deployed in the midfield — at least in the opening rounds. With a skillset that allows him to cover anywhere in the backline, he’s someone opponents have to be wary of.

Finlay Christie faces strong contest for the All Blacks' No 9 jersey. Photo / Photosport

50. Ricky Riccitelli — hooker, Blues (up 40)

Work rate is the key phrase when it comes to Riccitelli’s game. He makes plenty of tackles, contests the breakdown and is active in the clean-out. After falling out of the Blues’ rotation at the back end of 2022, he earned his place as the starter in 2023, but will continue to battle Kurt Eklund and Soane Vikena for minutes in 2024.

49. Naitoa Ah Kuoi — loose forward, Chiefs (up 22)

Ah Kuoi will get the first crack at replacing Brodie Retallick in the Chiefs starting side this season, though his ability to cover the blindside could ultimately see him deployed as cover when Josh Lord returns from injury. Ah Kuoi plays the game hard, and he’s particularly good at challenging opposition lineouts. He looks set for another big contribution this year.

48. Patrick Tuipulotu — lock, Blues (down 18)

A leader at the set piece, the Blues will be excited about his return to their squad when he does make his way back from a jaw injury. Had he been available from the outset, he’d have been ranked higher as he looks set to play an influential role as captain.

47. Angus Ta’avao — prop, Blues (new)

Able to play both sides of the scrum, Ta’avao is a dependable anchor in the pack and is more than willing to flash his attacking skills if the situation requires it. He returns after a long injury lay-off in a new environment this year, but he can have a positive impact on the Blues’ scrum in 2024.

46. Joe Moody — prop, Crusaders (down 9)

At his best, there are few who can impact the set piece like the Crusaders’ great. There are questions around his durability because he has spent most of the last two seasons out with injury.

45. Sam Darry — lock, Blues (up 47)

Darry has made the most of his opportunities for the Blues, with impressive impact on both sides of the ball. He’s a young player with a big engine, strength and quality set-piece performance, and I expect him to at least come into the conversation for higher honours as a key figure in the Blues’ squad this year.

44. Aidan Ross — prop, Chiefs (no change)

Ross has emerged as an elite-level prop in recent years, making his mark through his physicality and a strong scrummaging game. Ross has been a consistent presence for the Chiefs over the past couple of seasons.

43. Quinten Strange — lock, Crusaders (up 15)

Reliable at lineout time and on the defensive side of the ball, Strange will get the first opportunity to cement himself as a starter in the void left by Sam Whitelock’s departure. After being on the verge of an All Blacks call-up a few years ago, he’ll look to play his way back to that level - and pairing with Scott Barrett certainly won’t hurt that cause.

42. Jona Nareki — wing, Highlanders (new)

One of the competition’s best attacking players in recent seasons, he made a noticeable impact for the Highlanders. He’s hit the ground running again in 2024 with some strong pre-season form, so look for him to be a key figure in the attack again.

41. Du’Plessis Kirifi — loose forward, Hurricanes (no change)

Kirifi knows how to play the game only one way, and that’s aggressively. Be it charging on to the ball, making a tackle or getting stuck into the breakdown, he doesn’t do anything by half-measures. He knows where his strengths lie and plays the game accordingly, and the Hurricanes will need that with Ardie Savea not in the picture this season.

40. Zarn Sullivan — outside back, Blues (up 45)

Sullivan has an electric skillset and will get a chance to make his mark for the Blues in the No 15 jersey this year. Able to play at first five-eighth as well, he’s got good vision and a solid kicking game, he’s quick and can test defenders with his carrying or move the ball on to teammates. One of several candidates to turn some heads this season.

39. Pari Pari Parkinson — lock, Highlanders (up 25)

An athletic lock, he’s a great target at the lineout, carries the ball with strength and is strong in the tackle. On Parkinson, Herald lead rugby reporter Liam Napier writes: “Parkinson possesses all the physical attributes to force a bonafide test career in the second row ... The Highlanders need him to consistently stand up, to bring a commanding physical presence in Shannon Frizell’s absence.”

38. George Bower — prop, Crusaders (up 2)

Bower is a dependable player in the Crusaders’ front row. He does his core roles well and benefited from growth in his game after 22 tests with the All Blacks across 2021-22, he missed last season due to an ACL injury. The Crusaders’ propping group is very well-stocked this season, so he’ll have to fight for his minutes, but you’d expect that to only make him better as the season rolls on.

37. Dallas McLeod — utility back, Crusaders (new)

McLeod turned a lot of heads in 2023 after being a shock call-up for the All Blacks, with his form and consistency earning him his maiden appearance in the black jersey. McLeod is a versatile player who can fill roles both in the midfield and on the wing, with determined ball carrying, solid distribution skills and a strong defensive game.

36. Quinn Tupaea — midfield, Chiefs (new)

It’s hard to know what we will see of Quinn Tupaea in 2024 after he missed all of last season with multiple ligament injuries and a torn ACL. That said, Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson said Tupaea had “been a bit of a beast” and was “throwing some serious tin around” during the pre-season. The 14-test All Black can be a handful when he gets room to move, and his return can only mean good things for the Chiefs.

35. Ruben Love — utility back, Hurricanes (up 17)

I’ve said this for the past three years now, but Love firmly falls into the “next big thing” category. He didn’t have a chance to shed it last year due to injury. He’s an exciting talent with a great read of the game and an exciting skill set, and 2024 shapes up as his year to finally break out as the Hurricanes’ first-choice fullback.

34. Asafo Aumua — hooker, Hurricanes (up 1)

Aumua has always been an X-factor player with the ball in hand, but has been let down at times by the more core elements of his role. Now expected to get a larger role, he’ll get a chance to show he can be reliable across the paddock.

33. Finlay Christie — halfback, Blues (no change)

Christie is quick off the mark and can burn a defence with his pace. His delivery and read of the game is strong, but it’s his defensive prowess that provides a point of difference and had him selected by Ian Foster as Aaron Smith’s backup in the World Cup final.

32. Ofa Tuungafasi — prop, Blues (up 15)

Ofa Tuungafasi will continue his role as a leader in the Blues’ pack this year, setting the tone with a strong defensive game and scrummaging to match. While he’ll miss the start of the season with a knee injury, he’ll add to a strong group upon his return.

31. Hoskins Sotutu — loose forward, Blues (down 7)

Sotutu is said to be coming into 2024 in supreme shape as he looks to bounce back from a year when he not only lost his spot in the All Blacks, but missed out on a place in the All Blacks XV squad. On talent alone, Sotutu is a rare specimen who can do everything from tackling to kicking, but it’s a matter of working hard to use that talent to impact winning.

30. Billy Harmon — loose forward, Highlanders (up 31)

While his motor and ability to get around the park have been his calling card in the past, he has also proved how effective he can be at the breakdown since making the move to the Highlanders. He’ll lead by example in 2024.

29. Akira Ioane — loose forward, Blues (down 14)

When Akira Ioane is good, he’s a hard man to stop. But consistency continues to evade the Blues’ loosie. He knows his way to the try line from the back of a scrum or taking a pick-and-go close to the line and has answered some critics with his efforts in the less-glamourous aspects of the game in recent years too. However, he’ll miss the start of the campaign with a calf niggle and will have competition for his spot once he’s cleared to play.

28. Tom Christie — loose forward, Crusaders (up 17)

Christie has established himself as a defensive talisman in the Crusaders loose forwards. Leading the competition in tackling for each of the past two years, making more than 230 tackles in both campaigns, while he’s strong at the breakdown and has a huge engine. While he’s been largely overlooked for higher honours, Christie is as reliable as you could hope for at Super Rugby level.

27. Josh Lord — lock, Chiefs (up 32)

Since being a surprising selection in the All Blacks a couple of years ago, Lord has shaped up as a player for the future. He’s a good lineout option and plays the game hard, but injuries have set him back across the last year. He’ll be late to start again in 2024 due to injury.

26. Emoni Narawa — wing, Chiefs (new)

Narawa might not be a particularly popular play this high, but there’s no reason he can’t find another level after a supreme 2023 campaign. He’s still got the same tools; speed, finishing ability, strength, and after spending time in the All Blacks environment, he can return as an even better play this year.

Could 2024 be the year for Ethan Blackadder? Herald graphic / Photosport

25. Sevu Reece — outside back, Crusaders (down 2)

After missing most of 2023, Reece will look to reclaim his place as one of the country’s premier wingers. Reece comes back into the frame after an ACL rupture in 2023, but returns as a known quantity; the competition’s joint leading try-scorer in 2022, and particularly strong at the breakdown as far as wingers go, with a good knack for securing turnovers there. He can impact the game beyond simply scoring points.

24. Samipeni Finau — loose forward, Chiefs (new)

Of the many things Chiefs fans have to be excited about in 2024, one of those is Finau getting a clean shot at manning the blindside fulltime. All Blacks coach Jason Ryan told the Herald in July of Finau, a big-effort, big-impact player on the field: “He prides himself on getting his homework done. He’s had a good physical presence at training. That’s what we want from our six.” Watch this space.

23. Levi Aumua — midfield back, Crusaders (up 31)

Aumua plays box-office rugby. Over the past couple of years he’s built himself into the sort of player people tune in to watch; running the ball hard, scoring tries and using his physicality to his advantage. Consistency has been an issue for him, but as a focal point of the Moana Pasifika attack, he excelled. It will be interesting to see how a change in scenery to the Crusaders affect his game, be it for better or worse.

22. Stephen Perofeta — first five-eighth, Blues (up 12)

Perofeta’s pre-season form, his positive comments around how Vern Cotter wants the team to play, and a clear shot at the No 10 jersey provide the recipe for a year of opportunity. His vision, decision-making and ball running are all valuable assets in a high-powered offence, and he’s proven he can use all the weapons around him.

21. Folau Fakatava — halfback, Highlanders (up 6)

Fakatava takes the reins in Dunedin this year after years of being Aaron Smith’s backup. He’s a very different player to Smith, one who uses his running game and off-the-cuff vision well. There’s a lot of interest around how Fakatava steps up in the new role, and he has the tools to provide a positive impact for the Highlanders this year.

20. Fletcher Newell — prop, Crusaders (up 37)

A combination of strength, youthful exuberance and talent have had Newell emerge as one of the nation’s top props in the past couple of years. A strong scrummager who carries the ball with intent and even has a bit of footwork to go with it, he’ll be looking to kick on in 2024.

19. David Havili — utility back, Crusaders (up 20)

In his career with the Crusaders, versatility has been a big asset for the 28-year-old. Able to cover anywhere in the backline, Havili has a strong running game that is well complemented by his kicking abilities. In 2023, he was clear he wanted to play at No 12, but it remains to be seen how new coach Rob Penney will utilise his skill set.

18. Caleb Clarke — outside back, Blues (up 3)

Clarke fell down the All Blacks depth chart in 2023, but while tries were hard to come by for him last year, he still had an impact because he had the second-most clean breaks in the competition. By all accounts, he’s poised for a big year in 2024 and, if he can get back to his best, Blues fans will have a lot to cheer for.

17. Anton Lienert-Brown — midfield back, Chiefs (down 3)

Another player who has been derailed by injuries in the past couple of years, Lienert-Brown was able to show what he’s capable of down the back end of the 2023 season (final aside). He will again play an important part in the Chiefs’ title hopes this year

16. Tyrel Lomax — prop, Hurricanes (up 20)

A good scrummager, and active in open play looking for the tackle and trying to get stuck into the ruck, Lomax is a strong talent. Discipline has been an issue for him at times, but you can’t fault the effort.

15. Cullen Grace — loose forward, Crusaders (up 11)

Able to play lock or in the back row, Grace is a talented player who has all the tools to be an All Blacks regular for a long time. The only issue seems to be his durability. Given the style of game he plays, Grace opens himself up to a lot of wear and tear, and spending time on the sidelines can limit his impact.

14. Ethan Blackadder — loose forward, Crusaders (up 5)

Last year I wrote: “He had his issues with injury last year, but a player who is always dialled up to 100 and tackles anything that moves, you know when Ethan Blackadder is in the game.” The same applies in 2024, and he’s expected to miss the first few weeks with a calf injury. He’s 29 now and it still feels like he hasn’t reached his potential. Could 2024 be the year?

13. Tupou Vaa’i — lock, Chiefs (up 18)

A big year awaits the new leader of the Chiefs’ locking corps. With Brodie Retallick moving on, Vaa’i takes over the mantle as the team’s longest-serving lock and can really stamp his authority on the position for both Super Rugby and test levels. A good lineout target and strong ball runner, and still just 24, he continues to develop into an impressive player.

12. Cam Roigard — halfback, Hurricanes (up 86)

I expected Roigard to have a breakout year in 2023 after TJ Perenara’s injury; I didn’t expect it to start from the opening round. But after a successful 60-minute stint in a big win over the Reds, Roigard ran off with the Hurricanes’ No 9 jersey and never looked back.

11. Tamaiti Williams — prop, Crusaders (up 49)

He has the size and strength to impose himself on opposition front rows, and his days as a loosie have served him well in terms of skill on the ball. He’s taken advantage of every opportunity with the Crusaders as last year showed he can be just as much of a force in a starting role as he is off the bench.

10. Shaun Stevenson — outside back, Chiefs (up 76)

Anyone who has been watching North Harbour in the NPC will have been waiting for Stevenson to show what he’s really capable of at Super Rugby level. In 2023, he finally did. Earning the starting fullback role, Stevenson was among the competition’s breakout players as he showed probably why Wayne Bennett was trying to lure him to the NRL’s Redcliffe Dolphins with his attacking prowess and reliable kicking in open play. Can he maintain that level of success in 2024?

9. Dalton Papali’i — loose forward, Blues (up 3)

Papali’i has emerged as a superstar on the side of the scrum for the Blues, playing with a high intensity and getting involved across the park. Papali’i is a consistent weapon when he takes to the pitch, and the competition in his position could motivate him to return to his best.

8. Ethan de Groot — prop, Highlanders (up 24)

It wasn’t that long ago that de Groot was completely left out of the All Blacks squad because of questions around his fitness and work rate. Since then, he has been the premier prop in the country and constantly impressed with his physical ball carrying and strong scrummaging. He’ll be the Highlanders’ anchor once again.

7. Samisoni Taukei’aho — hooker, Chiefs (up 3)

Taukei’aho has emerged as one of the country’s top players in his position in recent years through his strong ball-carrying ability and surprising turn of foot, as well as his abilities at the set piece. He is generally accurate at the lineout, knows how to score from the back of the rolling maul, and is a willing combatant against the most physical opponents. Though, by his standards, 2023 was perhaps a step back, at his best he’s a force.

6. Luke Jacobson — loose forward, Chiefs (up 11)

You could probably call 2023 a bounce-back year for the physical loosie. After falling out of favour at test level in 2022, he played his way back into a black jersey last year. When Jacobson takes to the pitch, you can be confident he’ll bring physicality and a huge work rate. Still just 26, Jacobson takes on the captaincy duties this season and will be a key figure if the Chiefs are to reach their potential in the 2024 competition.

5. Rieko Ioane — midfield back, Blues (up 4)

Ioane is now well settled into life in the midfield and has proved his capabilities on both sides of the ball in the last couple of seasons both in Super Rugby and test level. The threat he poses with ball in hand remains his calling card, but improvements in his distribution since making the move have had him continue to add to his game.

4. Mark Tele’a — outside back, Blues (up 63)

After a breakout season in 2022, Telea became one of the competition’s superstars in 2023. He was second in the competition in tries scored with 12, led in line breaks and as well as defenders beaten — 30 ahead of the next best player in the latter category. His form in 2023 was undeniable and earned him a huge jump in this year’s rankings.

3. Damian McKenzie — utility back, Chiefs (up 22)

In last year’s list, I commented that upon returning from his stint from Japan, McKenzie had the chance to slot right back in at fullback or join a battle at No10. It didn’t quite work out like that as McKenize owned the Chiefs’ No 10 jersey, was the form player of the competition and earn himself a trip to the World Cup. Look for him to take another step in 2024 as he sets his sights on owning a different No 10 jersey come the mid-year test window.

2. Scott Barrett — lock, Crusaders (up 11)

Discipline can be his undoing at times, though he generally makes up for that through the rest of his play. Equally as comfortable at lock or on the blindside, Barrett brings physicality every time he steps onto the pitch. Taking on captaincy duties with the Crusaders over the past few years has added another layer to his game, and he’ll look to inspire a relatively new-look Crusaders outfit this year.

1. Jordie Barrett — midfield back, Hurricanes (up 1)

Wherever he is asked to play, Barrett is one of the most consistent and reliable performers in the competition. But since making a fulltime move into the midfield, the 27-year-old has thrived with added involvement and responsibility. He’s going to be a key feature of the Hurricanes’ campaign this year.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.