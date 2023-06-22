Brad Weber will be among several players to make their last appearance for the Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Since booking their spot in the Super Rugby Pacific final last weekend, there has been a lot going on to stoke emotions in the Chiefs camp.

For several players, the match follows their maiden inclusion in the All Blacks – Emoni Narawa and Samipeni Finau being among the new faces in the squad, with Shaun Stevenson included as an injury replacement.

For others, this weekend will be a milestone game: long-serving Chiefs Brad Weber, Brodie Retallick, Pita Gus Sowakula and Alex Nankivell are all heading offshore in 2024, while Sam Cane celebrates his 150th Super Rugby appearance.

Those milestones sync with the side having an opportunity to end a 10-year title drought and an opposition dynasty in one blow.

But while the Chiefs come into Saturday night’s clash against the Crusaders in Hamilton with a lot going on, their only focus is finishing what they started when the competition kicked off in late February.

Fittingly, it was the two teams who contested the first game of the season – a 31-10 win for the Chiefs in Christchurch – that will play out the last.

“There’s every chance it’ll come down to a couple of big moments. A moment might be as big or small as a missed clean-out or running a good support line,” Cane said.

“We just need to back ourselves to be good enough in those moments, and back guys to trust themselves and pull the trigger when it’s on. When you get into finals, for some guys it can go one of two ways; some can be a little bit hesitant and go into their shells, but I think the last couple of weeks, in terms of the intensity of the games that have been in the balance, hopefully that puts us in good stead and we can just trust ourselves.”

Sam Cane will play his 150th match for the Chiefs in the final. Photo / Photosport

For the Chiefs, it’s the chance to build upon their continued rise after going winless in the 2020 Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, but the Crusaders enter as defending champions, having won a title in each of their last six campaigns.

“I imagine they take some confidence from a legacy of stepping up on the big stage,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

“There’s no point denying it. We certainly don’t fear it. We think we’ve got a chance to make a legacy for ourselves.”

While the usual suspects line up for the Chiefs, McMillan has made one eye-catching change in the pack as barnstorming loose forward Sowakula draws the start on the blindside in place of Finau.

The decision for the move was twofold and although little is being said about the milestones the weekend’s fixture represents, McMillan said that played a part in the selection.

“It’s been a big week for Samipeni, so I think an opportunity off the bench and bringing that energy will be good. But also, Pita Gus has played well, he’s got experience and it’s his last game in a Chiefs jersey,” McMillan said.

“We often talk about how much we care about people, and one way of showing that is giving someone who has been a great servant for the Chiefs the opportunity to run out as a starter.”

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Quinten Strange, Dom Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

