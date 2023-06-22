Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders have received a big boost with departing All Black Sam Whitelock returning to the starting lineup for this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific final against the Chiefs.

Whitelock, who has been on the sidelines for the past few weeks with an Achilles issue, has been passed fit to start his final match for the Crusaders before leaving for France next year following the World Cup.

The defending champions have otherwise kept with the same side that thrashed the Blues in their semifinal last weekend, with lock Quentin Strange moving to the bench.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said having Whitelock back is huge, but admitted the team will be keeping an eye on his fitness right up until kickoff.

“He’s experienced. He’s done it, he’s seen it, he’s a calm influencer. We’re pleased he’s available,” Robertson said of Whitelock.

“We’ll take it right to the warm up for him. He’s been training extremely well and done everything all week. It’s positive.”

The Chiefs, coming off a 19-6 victory over the Brumbies in the other semifinal, have made one change to their starting lineup, with Pita Gus Sowakula coming in at No 6 in place of new All Black Samipeni Finau, who moves to the bench.

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane will celebrate his 150th game for the side, becoming only the second player to achieve the feat in the franchise’s history behind Liam Messam.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes his team is ready to take it to the Crusaders.

“We are fortunate to have named a relatively unchanged line-up from last week for this week’s final. Being put under pressure over the last few weeks has given us real belief we can deal with whatever comes our way on the weekend.

“The Crusaders are clearly a quality side who will come here well prepared, with a lot of belief, and a legacy of turning up on the big stage. We respect that – there’s no point denying it, but we aren’t daunted by the task at hand either.”

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Quinten Strange, Dom Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.