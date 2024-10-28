Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Aupiki: Chiefs Manawa sign sevens great Kelly Brazier for 2025 season

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kelly Brazier for Chiefs Manawa (2022). Photo / Photosport

Kelly Brazier for Chiefs Manawa (2022). Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa have added another signing to their 2025 roster, snapping up Olympic gold medallist Kelly Brazier.

Brazier, 35, was part of the Black Ferns Sevens squad that won gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and also has silver from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Outside of the Olympics, Brazier has also won Commonwealth Games gold (2018) and four World Cup titles - two each in sevens and XVs.

As an international, Brazier has been capped 41 times by the Black Ferns, and won the 2010 and 2017 editions of the Rugby World Cup, in between her sevens commitments.

At club level, Brazier was part of the Chiefs Manawa squad that won the inaugural competition in 2022.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Kelly is a player that embodies professionalism and work ethic, which we value highly here at the Chief,” said head coach Dwayne Sweeney.

“Her hunger to compete is what sets her apart and is evident in her successes with the Black Ferns and Black Fern Sevens.

“I know she will add a lot to the squad with her experience at the highest level, which will be invaluable for some of our younger athletes.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brazier joins NRLW convert Rosie Kelly, who was confirmed to have signed for the Chiefs late last week after a stint with the Parramatta Eels.



Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby