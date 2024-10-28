Kelly Brazier for Chiefs Manawa (2022). Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa have added another signing to their 2025 roster, snapping up Olympic gold medallist Kelly Brazier.

Brazier, 35, was part of the Black Ferns Sevens squad that won gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and also has silver from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Outside of the Olympics, Brazier has also won Commonwealth Games gold (2018) and four World Cup titles - two each in sevens and XVs.

As an international, Brazier has been capped 41 times by the Black Ferns, and won the 2010 and 2017 editions of the Rugby World Cup, in between her sevens commitments.

At club level, Brazier was part of the Chiefs Manawa squad that won the inaugural competition in 2022.