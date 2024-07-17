Live updates of State of Origin Game III New South Wales v Queensland, Suncorp Stadium

How to watch?

As always, the Herald will have live coverage from the 10:05pm kick-off.

Elsewhere, Sky Open will broadcast Game III, live and free, as well as the same coverage on Sky Sport 4.

If you’re wanting something a bit different, our friends at the Alternative Commentary Collective will also have their coverage on Sky Sport 9, starting at 9:55pm.

State of Origin III predictions

Will Toogood: NSW 13+

Christopher Reive: Queensland 1-12

Chris Rattue: Queensland 1-12

Elijah Fa’afiu: NSW 1-12

Alex Powell: Queensland 1-12

Luke Kirkness: NSW 13+

Mark Kelly: Queensland 13+

State of Origin II lineups

NSW: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To’o 3. Bradman Best 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Zac Lomax 6. Jarome Luai 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Reece Robson 10. Payne Haas 11. Liam Martin 12. Angus Crichton 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson 15. Isaah Yeo 16. Mitchell Barnett 17. Spencer Leniu

Queensland: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Dane Gagai 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Valentine Holmes 6. Tom Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Kalyn Ponga