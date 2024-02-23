Luke Jacobson will captain the Chiefs for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season. Photo / Photosport

As the countdown to the Super Rugby Pacific 2024 kickoff on Friday gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the talking points for each team. Today, we look at the Chiefs.

Why Chiefs fans should be optimistic

Continuity is the key to the Chiefs’ success this year. They’ve retained a good core of experienced players despite the plethora of off-season moves and Clayton McMillan remains at the helm. In the backline, Damian McKenzie steers the ship again and he’ll be comfortable with the familiar faces around him, including Shaun Stevenson, who showed how big a factor he can be at fullback in 2023. Up front, Samipeni Finau will be one to watch as he’s likely to get a full season playing starter’s minutes, while Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tupou Vaa’i are among others who can take another step in 2024. The Chiefs recruited well too. They didn’t bring any big names of well-established players, but instead brought in some young talent to provide depth to the squad. It’s a side that has been on the rise over the last couple of seasons and appears to be the best-poised to kick on with the job. Chiefs fans should be very optimistic.

Why Chiefs fans should be worried

They have big shoes to fill in their leadership roles. Co-captains Brad Weber and Sam Cane aren’t with the team this year, nor is Brodie Retallick. Those are three names who will be tough to replace with respect to their leadership and constant level of performance. Retallick and Cane have been leaders on the defensive end in particular, which has been a big part of the Chiefs’ success in recent years. Weber’s absence also means McKenzie will be linking up with a different halfback, and that combination could take time to truly mesh. They’ll back those players set to take on an increased role to do the job, but they are big boots to fill.

Can we expect any All Blacks bolters to emerge?

If there’s one player you could shuffle into the early conversations of All Blacks bolters in 2023, it’s halfback Cortez Ratima. Some were putting him in the mix after his showings from the bench last season. With Weber no longer there, Ratima will have competition from Xavier Roe and the more experienced Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi for the vacant halfback position to push him throughout the season, but the 22-year-old can make the No. 9 jersey his own.

Who makes up the loose trio?

The battle for openside flanker will be an interesting one throughout the year. New captain Luke Jacobson, likely to make up the other two thirds of the loose trio alongside Samipeni Finau, noted both Kaylum Boshier and Simon Parker as players who have put their hands up during the pre-season, and they’re shaping up as the likely contenders for the role. Boshier was named at openside in their first pre-season game and co-captained the side, so perhaps that’s an indication as to who will get the first crack at it. However, McMillan has previously stated his belief in what Parker is capable of, with the oft-injured 23-year-old making starts at both No. 8 (Jacobson at 7) and No. 7 in 2023. If he’s fit, he will be a big part in the Chiefs’ campaign. Tom Florence could also make a play for the role after securing his first fulltime contract for 2024.

And lock?

The Chiefs have had the luxury of a deep locking group for the past few years, and signing Manaaki Selby-Rickit ahead of the 2023 season was a smart piece of future-proofing the level of talent in the position. With Retallick playing abroad, Selby-Rickit, Josh Lord and Naitoa Ah Kuoi are all solid replacements, while the signing of Jimmy Tupou brings in more veteran presence to the group. However, it’s likely Lord will be the first choice to play alongside Vaa’i, with the two young All Blacks looking to prove they can be a formidable combination for the future.

Can Damian McKenzie earn the All Blacks’ No. 10 jersey?

Opportunity beckons on the international stage for one of the country’s first five-eighths after Richie Mo’unga took up a long-term offer overseas. McKenzie was the form No. 10 in Super Rugby last year, showing he can manage a game well while also utilising his full array of skills. His decision-making around when to kick and when to keep the ball in possession was one element of his game that improved in 2023, with the Chiefs doing a great job of dictating the flow of games. It was enough to earn him a spot in the World Cup squad, though his time in the role at that level was limited. A new coaching group has entered the frame this season, and while Beauden Barrett has indicated his desire to return to the No. 10 jersey for the All Blacks following his stint in Japan, McKenzie could play his way into the role with a big Super Rugby season. He’s got the squad around him to make his mark in 2024, with a familiar backline providing him plenty of attack options.

Bonus: What fixture will they have circled on the calendar?

A grand final rematch against the Crusaders in Hamilton in round one. That’s an easy one to get up for.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.