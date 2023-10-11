Shaun Stevenson dives over to score a try against the Fijian Drua. Photo / Getty Images

One-test All Black Shaun Stevenson has put pen to paper on a new contract which will see him remain with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific and North Harbour in the NPC until 2025.

Stevenson was a stand-out performer in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific and was one of the competition’s leading try-scorers. Off the back of this, he earned his debut for the All Blacks after previously representing the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV.

“Shaun had a fantastic season and was duly rewarded with the opportunity to wear the black jersey,” said Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

“He has gained a lot of confidence through consistent performances, is a seasoned professional and has that X-factor quality. His vision and anticipation, speed and long kicking game help shape defences and create opportunities to attack.

“We look forward to seeing him light it up again next season.”

Speaking on his contract extension, Stevenson said: “I’m excited to don the Gallagher Chiefs’ jersey once again in 2024. There’s unfinished business to attend to. Let’s go!”

That unfinished business he refers to was the Super Rugby Pacific final loss the Chiefs suffered at the hands of the Crusaders - the Waikato-based franchise will be hoping securing Stevenson’s signature will get them across the line to go one better in 2024.

Late last year, Stevenson was approached by famed NRL coach Wayne Bennett about a code switch, which he ultimately knocked back, following a standout campaign in the NPC with North Harbour.

Stevenson confirmed at the time he had received offers for where to take his career beyond this season, but said he was taking a hands-off approach to that side of his season.

North Harbour Rugby head of performance Alex King was thrilled and proud to see Stevenson re-commit.

“His profile and presence in our community is one that a lot of aspiring young players see which inspires them to want to follow in his footsteps. We know Shaun has achieved the highest level, but we also know he has goals that remain unfulfilled. Congratulations Shaun,” King said.

Since debuting for the Chiefs in 2016, Stevenson has raked up an impressive 84 games for the side. He is a staple player in the teams’ game-day 23 and ran out for every match this season.

Throughout his first seven seasons with the Chiefs, Stevenson showed glimpses of his talent but struggled to lock down a consistent role in the starting side - floating between wing, fullback and providing cover from the bench.

That has changed this year as, given consistent minutes at fullback, the talented 26-year-old took the step from potential star to bona fide game-changer, following his fine form with North Harbour in the NPC as well as the All Blacks XV in late 2022. This earned him his debut test with the All Blacks and he was widely regarded as unlucky to not make the Rugby World Cup side.

The 2024 Chiefs squad will be named later this year ahead of assembly for pre-season training.